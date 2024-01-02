Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: The Sentry

Morikawa has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -10.

In terms of driving distance, Collin Morikawa has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.

Morikawa has an average of -1.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.