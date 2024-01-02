Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
After he placed second in this tournament in 2023, Collin Morikawa has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii January 4-7.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Over his last four trips to The Sentry, Morikawa has an average score of -20, with an average finish of fifth.
- Morikawa finished second (with a score of -25) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry (in 2023).
- With numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).
Morikawa's Recent Performances
- Morikawa has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -10.
- In terms of driving distance, Collin Morikawa has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Morikawa has an average of -1.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa is averaging 3.344 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|296.2
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|70.99%
|58.61%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.01
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|5
|27.16%
|26.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|14.47%
|8.89%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Morikawa's Best Finishes
- Morikawa played 25 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 76%.
- Last season Morikawa's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot -14 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Morikawa ranked 22nd in the FedExCup standings with 1246 points last season.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.487
|1.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|1.012
|2.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|0.047
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.109
|-1.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.438
|3.344
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Morikawa's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|45
|71-64-73-70
|-2
|9
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|29
|70-69-68-72
|-5
|27
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|71-63-68-67
|-15
|50
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|69-71-69-70
|-9
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|2
|64-66-65-72
|-25
|315
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|67-72-70-69
|-10
|190
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|6
|66-68-72-67
|-11
|100
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|65-73-72-71
|-7
|61
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|69-69-74-72
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|72-68-66-71
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|71-70-74-69
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|73-67-70-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|71-73-68
|-4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-63
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-67-67-64
|-40
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|65-70-67-68
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|61-64-73-72
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-73-66-63
|-14
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.