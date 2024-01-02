PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: The Sentry

    After he placed second in this tournament in 2023, Collin Morikawa has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii January 4-7.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Over his last four trips to The Sentry, Morikawa has an average score of -20, with an average finish of fifth.
    • Morikawa finished second (with a score of -25) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Morikawa's Recent Performances

    • Morikawa has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -10.
    • In terms of driving distance, Collin Morikawa has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Morikawa has an average of -1.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa is averaging 3.344 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    

    Morikawa's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance134296.2303.6
    Greens in Regulation %770.99%58.61%
    Putts Per Round9729.0128.8
    Par Breakers527.16%26.11%
    Bogey Avoidance12514.47%8.89%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Morikawa's Best Finishes

    • Morikawa played 25 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 76%.
    • Last season Morikawa's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot -14 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Morikawa ranked 22nd in the FedExCup standings with 1246 points last season.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4871.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green21.0122.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green960.0470.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.109-1.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.4383.344

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Morikawa's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4571-64-73-70-29
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina2970-69-68-72-527
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship1571-63-68-67-1550
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge669-71-69-70-9--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions264-66-65-72-25315
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open367-72-70-69-10190
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational666-68-72-67-11100
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-73+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1365-73-72-71-761
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1069-69-74-72-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3172-68-66-71-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2671-70-74-69+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2973-67-70-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC71-73-68-4--
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-69-69-69-261
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-63-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic266-67-67-64-40245
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1365-70-67-68-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship2567-70-72-68-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship661-64-73-72-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-73-66-63-14--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge769-69-70-68-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of The Sentry.

    

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.

