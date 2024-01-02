Chris Kirk Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five tournaments, Kirk has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.

Chris Kirk has averaged 293.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kirk is averaging -1.131 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.