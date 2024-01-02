Chris Kirk Betting Profile: The Sentry
Chris Kirk hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 after a 28th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his last competition.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In the past five years, this is Kirk's first time playing at The Sentry.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).
Kirk's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Kirk has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- Chris Kirk has averaged 293.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk is averaging -1.131 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of 0.126 in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|296.4
|293.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|66.67%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.65
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|115
|21.50%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|12.68%
|11.46%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kirk's Best Finishes
- Kirk took part in 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Kirk's best performance came at The Honda Classic. He shot -27 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Kirk ranked 28th in the FedExCup standings with 1161 points last season.
Kirk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.009
|-0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.392
|1.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|15
|0.283
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.134
|-1.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.819
|0.126
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kirk's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|43
|74-68-67-74
|-5
|10
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|30
|74-67-70-69
|-8
|23
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|52
|71-68-71-75
|+1
|6
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|71-67-71-72
|-3
|4
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|64-65-68-68
|-15
|190
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|3
|69-67-63-64
|-25
|163
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|1
|69-62-66-69
|-27
|500
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|67-75-74-73
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|67-72-69-72
|-8
|65
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|23
|70-74-72-71
|-1
|42
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|69-69-68-72
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|56
|67-71-73-74
|+1
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-75-69-71
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-68-67-69
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|68-66-66-71
|-13
|39
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|71-67-67-66
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|66-66-75-71
|-2
|115
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-67-66-66
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of The Sentry.
