Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: The Sentry

Villegas has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-five finishes over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Villegas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Camilo Villegas has averaged 288.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Villegas is averaging -1.971 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.