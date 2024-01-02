Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: The Sentry
Camilo Villegas will appear in the 2024 The Sentry from January 4-7 after a 58th-place finish in Saint Simons Island, Georgia at The RSM Classic.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In the past five years, this is Villegas' first time playing at The Sentry.
- Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).
Villegas' Recent Performances
- Villegas has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-five finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Villegas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Camilo Villegas has averaged 288.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas is averaging -1.971 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas is averaging -0.416 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|285.6
|288.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.24%
|77.78%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.44
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.93%
|27.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.39%
|8.64%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Villegas' Best Finishes
- Villegas took part in 13 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 46.2%.
- Last season Villegas' best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he won the title with a score of -24.
- Villegas collected 14 points last season, ranking 230th in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.416
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Villegas' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|54
|68-68-73-69
|-6
|6
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|73-71-73
|+2
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|80-71
|+11
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|48
|68-71-72-73
|-4
|5
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|64
|71-72-73-73
|+1
|2
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|64-64-69-66
|-25
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|67-63-65-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of The Sentry.
