Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: The Sentry

Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Camilo Villegas will appear in the 2024 The Sentry from January 4-7 after a 58th-place finish in Saint Simons Island, Georgia at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Villegas at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • In the past five years, this is Villegas' first time playing at The Sentry.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Villegas' Recent Performances

    • Villegas has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-five finishes over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Villegas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Camilo Villegas has averaged 288.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas is averaging -1.971 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas is averaging -0.416 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Villegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-285.6288.3
    Greens in Regulation %-66.24%77.78%
    Putts Per Round-28.4429.2
    Par Breakers-23.93%27.47%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.39%8.64%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Villegas' Best Finishes

    • Villegas took part in 13 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 46.2%.
    • Last season Villegas' best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he won the title with a score of -24.
    • Villegas collected 14 points last season, ranking 230th in the FedExCup standings.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.841
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.971
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.416

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Villegas' Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship5468-68-73-69-66
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC75-67E--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-77+8--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC73-71-73+2--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC80-71+11--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open4868-71-72-73-45
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship6471-72-73-73+12
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-69E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship264-64-69-66-25--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship167-63-65-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-68-68-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of The Sentry.

