2H AGO

Cameron Young Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Last competition at the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas, Cameron Young posted a 15th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The Sentry trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Young at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Young has entered The Sentry once of late, in 2023. He finished 13th, posting a score of -19.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Young's Recent Performances

    • Young has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
    • Young has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 310.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging 1.025 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging 0.433 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance7315.7310.0
    Greens in Regulation %4468.99%57.50%
    Putts Per Round11229.1029.0
    Par Breakers627.00%24.44%
    Bogey Avoidance10614.15%9.72%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Young's Best Finishes

    • Young took part in 26 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 23 times (88.5%).
    • Last season Young had his best performance at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run. He shot -16 and finished sixth (five shots back of the winner).
    • Young collected 889 points last season, ranking 48th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5812.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.072-2.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.019-1.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.2871.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.3330.433

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Young's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5370-67-72-70-16
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina2373-69-66-70-635
    December 1-4Hero World Challenge371-69-68-68-12--
    December 9-11QBE Shootout762-63-65E--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions1370-70-69-64-1962
    January 19-22The American Express2668-70-65-67-1830
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open6473-69-75-72+54
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2068-74-67-70-543
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1067-73-72-71-571
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5171-73-68-74-29
    April 6-9Masters Tournament767-72-75-68-697
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5171-68-70-71-48
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5971-70-72-73+25
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5771-72-74-70-15
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-70-68-73+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6067-69-72-67-55
    July 6-9John Deere Classic665-64-71-68-1681
    July 20-22The Open Championship872-68-66-73-591
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-71-69-67-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship1567-71-68-68-6200
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5465-74-72-64-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3866-68-68-68-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1569-71-69-74-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

