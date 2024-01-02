Cameron Young Betting Profile: The Sentry

Young has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.

Young has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five events.

Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 310.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Young is averaging 1.025 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.