Cam Davis Betting Profile: The Sentry

Davis has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Davis has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five events.

Off the tee, Cam Davis has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Davis is averaging 1.379 Strokes Gained: Putting.