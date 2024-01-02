PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Cam Davis Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cam Davis Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Cam Davis shot -23 and took 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Plantation Course at Kapalua January 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Sentry.

    Latest odds for Davis at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Davis has entered The Sentry once recently (in 2022), posting a score of -23 and finishing 10th.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Davis' Recent Performances

    • Davis has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Davis has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Cam Davis has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Davis is averaging 1.379 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Davis is averaging 5.616 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Davis .

    Davis' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance26311.0308.9
    Greens in Regulation %7967.77%70.56%
    Putts Per Round9128.9728.5
    Par Breakers5922.89%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance6513.55%10.56%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Davis' Best Finishes

    • Davis played 28 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 17 times (60.7%).
    • Last season Davis' best performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -17 and finished third.
    • Davis earned 685 points last season, which placed him 62nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Davis' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.5141.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1600.755
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green460.1911.635
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.1271.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.7385.616

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Davis' Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open3767-66-68-71-1216
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2970-67-69-69-525
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina1366-66-73-70-955
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii3266-70-68-67-920
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC72-71-70-3--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC79-76+11--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC77-71+6--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC72-70+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-76+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship669-70-67-74-889
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC80-66+2--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage770-67-66-68-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5971-70-73-72+25
    May 18-21PGA Championship471-70-71-65-3127
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-79+9--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-79+11--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3365-70-71-63-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-65-69-69-1648
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 27-303M Open1068-67-70-65-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship768-67-67-66-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship666-67-69-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship4073-66-72-72+364
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship368-68-65-70-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open767-67-67-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-70-69-70-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.