Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Byeong Hun An enters the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 coming off a 43rd-place finish in the BMW Championship in his last tournament.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In the past five years, this is An's first time competing at The Sentry.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
An's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, An has finished in the top five twice.
- An has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 314.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, An is averaging -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, An has an average of 4.184 in his past five tournaments.
An's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|315.6
|314.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|170
|64.13%
|68.33%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|28.03
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|63
|22.8%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|26
|12.59%
|10.83%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
An's Best Finishes
- An teed off in 30 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 23 times.
- Last season An's best performance came when he shot -18 and finished second at the Wyndham Championship.
- An collected 1041 points last season, ranking 37th in the FedExCup standings.
An's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.447
|3.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.048
|1.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.396
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.194
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.698
|4.184
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
An's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|66-68-71-71
|-12
|123
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|44
|69-68-73-63
|-11
|9
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|62
|73-70-70-74
|+3
|5
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|65-70-70-67
|-12
|46
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|53
|70-67-75-72
|+4
|6
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|12
|70-65-66-67
|-12
|54
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|41
|67-74-63-69
|-15
|12
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|62
|68-72-71-83
|+6
|4
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|37
|69-69-75-69
|-5
|18
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|21
|70-65-67-73
|-5
|39
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-70-70-73
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|68-71-73-74
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|70-71-68-69
|-10
|92
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|70-69-73-64
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|53
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-66-72-74
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|67-70-71-68
|-8
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|61-70-69-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|73-70-69-72
|E
|36
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|63-67-65-67
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|43
|70-67-72-76
|+5
|52
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.