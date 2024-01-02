Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five appearances, An has finished in the top five twice.

An has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 314.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, An is averaging -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting.