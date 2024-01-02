Brian Harman Betting Profile: The Sentry

Harman has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.

Over his last five events, Harman has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Brian Harman has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Harman is averaging 1.929 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.