Brendon Todd Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
When he hits the links January 4-7, Brendon Todd will try to improve upon his last performance at The Sentry. In 2021, he shot -17 and placed 13th at Plantation Course at Kapalua.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In his last two appearances at The Sentry, Todd has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of -8.
- In Todd's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2021, he finished 13th after posting a score of -17.
- Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Todd's Recent Performances
- Todd has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Todd has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 277.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Todd is averaging 0.882 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Todd's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|188
|282.0
|277.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|66.19%
|72.50%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|28.12
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|65
|22.76%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|11.59%
|8.06%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Todd's Best Finishes
- Last season Todd took part in 30 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 22 times.
- Last season Todd put up his best performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links. He shot -15 and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
- Todd accumulated 973 points last season, which ranked him 39th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.348
|-1.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.200
|0.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.454
|1.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.441
|-0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.735
|0.882
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Todd's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|9
|71-71-68-68
|-10
|75
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-68-69-65
|-13
|25
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|7
|68-67-69-69
|-11
|83
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|53
|67-68-74-67
|-8
|7
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|65-68-71-65
|-11
|37
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-70
|-8
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|70-69-68-65
|-15
|245
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|75-69-76-69
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|71-69-74-69
|-5
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|53
|70-67-75-76
|E
|7
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|70-67-68-75
|-4
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|71-68-65-71
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-71-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|68-69-73-72
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-65-66-68
|-19
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|74-70-69-74
|+3
|10
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|67-63-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|71-72-71-70
|+4
|58
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.