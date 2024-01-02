PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Brendon Todd Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brendon Todd Betting Profile: The Sentry

    When he hits the links January 4-7, Brendon Todd will try to improve upon his last performance at The Sentry. In 2021, he shot -17 and placed 13th at Plantation Course at Kapalua.

    Latest odds for Todd at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • In his last two appearances at The Sentry, Todd has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of -8.
    • In Todd's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2021, he finished 13th after posting a score of -17.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Todd's Recent Performances

    • Todd has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Todd has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 277.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Todd is averaging 0.882 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Todd .

    Todd's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance188282.0277.6
    Greens in Regulation %12866.19%72.50%
    Putts Per Round728.1228.6
    Par Breakers6522.76%21.67%
    Bogey Avoidance711.59%8.06%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Todd's Best Finishes

    • Last season Todd took part in 30 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 22 times.
    • Last season Todd put up his best performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links. He shot -15 and finished second (three shots back of the winner).
    • Todd accumulated 973 points last season, which ranked him 39th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.348-1.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.2000.909
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.4541.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.441-0.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.7350.882

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Todd's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship971-71-68-68-1075
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2869-68-69-65-1325
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina768-67-69-69-1183
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship5367-68-74-67-87
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii2165-68-71-65-1137
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC68-70-70-8--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am270-69-68-65-15245
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC75-72+5--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-73+4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3975-69-76-69+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2771-69-74-69-531
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5370-67-75-76E7
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5170-67-68-75-48
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship871-68-65-71-973
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-71+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5769-71-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3468-69-73-72-621
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC65-73-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5668-68-72-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-65-66-68-19245
    July 20-22The Open Championship4974-70-69-74+310
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship767-63-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-70-67-72-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship4171-72-71-70+458
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship669-71-68-66-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-68-66-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

