Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: The Sentry

Putnam has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Putnam has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Andrew Putnam has averaged 281.9 yards in his past five starts.

Putnam is averaging -0.371 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.