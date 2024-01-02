Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his competition at the World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Andrew Putnam carded a fifth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The Sentry aiming for better results.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In the past five years, this is Putnam's first time playing at The Sentry.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).
Putnam's Recent Performances
- Putnam has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Putnam has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Andrew Putnam has averaged 281.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Putnam is averaging -0.371 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Putnam has an average of -0.197 in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|183
|284.7
|281.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|69.72%
|78.13%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.05
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|138
|20.97%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|10
|11.71%
|7.99%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Putnam's Best Finishes
- Putnam last season played 31 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
- Last season Putnam's best performance came when he shot -14 and finished fourth at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Putnam's 918 points last season ranked him 41st in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.411
|-1.876
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.476
|1.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.102
|-0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.513
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.681
|-0.197
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Putnam's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|43
|72-70-72-69
|-5
|10
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|30
|67-72-69-72
|-8
|23
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|12
|68-69-64-67
|-16
|61
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-62-68-68
|-14
|245
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|29
|69-68-74-68
|-5
|27
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|48
|71-66-69-69
|-9
|9
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|35
|68-70-71-70
|-1
|20
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|21
|65-65-69-71
|-12
|37
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|70-66-62-68
|-14
|115
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|36
|69-69-65-69
|-16
|18
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|70-74-75
|+4
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|69-75-73-71
|E
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|71-69-70-73
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|67-72-70-74
|-1
|5
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-66-69-72
|-10
|33
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-70-70-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-71-73-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|10
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-72-73-71
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|67-71-68-67
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|70-70-66-67
|-7
|262
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-69-67-62
|-22
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.