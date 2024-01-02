PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his competition at the World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Andrew Putnam carded a fifth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The Sentry aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Putnam at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • In the past five years, this is Putnam's first time playing at The Sentry.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 307.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Putnam's Recent Performances

    • Putnam has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Putnam has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Andrew Putnam has averaged 281.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Putnam is averaging -0.371 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Putnam has an average of -0.197 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Putnam .

    Putnam's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance183284.7281.9
    Greens in Regulation %2369.72%78.13%
    Putts Per Round10629.0530.5
    Par Breakers13820.97%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance1011.71%7.99%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Putnam's Best Finishes

    • Putnam last season played 31 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 24 occasions.
    • Last season Putnam's best performance came when he shot -14 and finished fourth at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Putnam's 918 points last season ranked him 41st in the FedExCup standings.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-0.411-1.876
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4761.713
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.102-0.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.513-0.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.681-0.197

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Putnam's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship4372-70-72-69-510
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship3067-72-69-72-823
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open1268-69-64-67-1661
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP268-62-68-68-14245
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina2969-68-74-68-527
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship4871-66-69-69-99
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open3568-70-71-70-120
    November 17-20The RSM Classic2165-65-69-71-1237
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii470-66-62-68-14115
    January 19-22The American Express3669-69-65-69-1618
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC70-74-75+4--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-71+3--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3469-75-73-71E23
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2871-69-70-73-525
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5967-72-70-74-15
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-66-69-72-1033
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2966-70-70-74E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday571-72-71-70-4110
    June 15-18U.S. Open4368-71-73-73+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4567-68-69-67-910
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-68-69-70-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-72-73-71+56
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2767-71-68-67-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2468-67-70-68-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1070-70-66-67-7262
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC77-68+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship568-69-67-62-22--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

