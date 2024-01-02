Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Akshay Bhatia enters play January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua after a 38th-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his most recent competition.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In the past five years, this is Bhatia's first time playing at The Sentry.
- With numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm's average driving distance was 307.5 (second in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Bhatia's Recent Performances
- Bhatia has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Bhatia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five events.
- Akshay Bhatia has averaged 308.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has an average of -1.297 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of 1.771 in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.9
|308.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|70.63%
|76.94%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.27
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|29
|24.34%
|27.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|45
|13.03%
|11.11%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Bhatia's Best Finishes
- Bhatia took part in 24 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Bhatia put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of -19 (two shots back of the winner).
- Bhatia ranked 103rd in the FedExCup standings with 435 points last season.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.389
|0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.394
|-0.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.037
|3.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|183
|-0.505
|-1.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.241
|1.771
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Bhatia's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|68-67-69-68
|-12
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|45
|73-63-69-69
|-8
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|49
|71-65-74-69
|-1
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|66-71-67-65
|-19
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|24
|73-63-72-71
|-9
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|73-71-75-68
|-1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|4
|68-65-63-70
|-18
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|72-69-69-73
|-1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-68-70-77
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|69-74-73-73
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|66-69-69-70
|-10
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|9
|68-68-70-65
|-17
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|66-72-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-66-70-64
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|69-66-67-68
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.