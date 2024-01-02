Adam Svensson Betting Profile: The Sentry

Over his last five appearances, Svensson has finished in the top five once.

Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 307.6 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 0.936 Strokes Gained: Putting.