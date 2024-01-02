Adam Svensson Betting Profile: The Sentry
In his last tournament at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Adam Svensson ended the weekend at -19, good for a fifth-place finish. He heads into the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 seeking a better finish.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Svensson finished 37th (with a score of -5) in his lone appearance at The Sentry in recent years (in 2023).
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).
Svensson's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Svensson has finished in the top five once.
- Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 307.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 0.936 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 6.178 in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|296.2
|307.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|67.94%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.90
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|78
|22.50%
|27.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|12.80%
|10.28%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Svensson's Best Finishes
- Svensson participated in 34 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 tournaments, he had a 79.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (27 cuts made).
- Last season Svensson's best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot -19 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Svensson collected 1014 points last season, placing 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.200
|3.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.278
|1.776
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.062
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.217
|0.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.758
|6.178
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Svensson's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|12
|68-71-67-73
|-9
|54
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|54
|69-70-74-70
|-5
|6
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|69
|67-70-67-73
|-7
|3
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|74-68-68-70
|E
|5
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|39
|73-67-72-68
|E
|16
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|1
|73-64-62-64
|-19
|500
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|37
|71-70-78-68
|-5
|22
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|41
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|12
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|67-71-68-69
|-9
|78
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|49
|70-66-69-74
|-1
|8
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|72-73-69-72
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-67-75-71
|-7
|61
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-80
|+11
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-67-70-75
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-70-73-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|60
|71-70-77-74
|+12
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|71-67-71-68
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|70-69-66-69
|-6
|200
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of The Sentry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.