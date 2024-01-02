PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Adam Svensson Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Adam Svensson ended the weekend at -19, good for a fifth-place finish. He heads into the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 seeking a better finish.

    Latest odds for Svensson at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Svensson finished 37th (with a score of -5) in his lone appearance at The Sentry in recent years (in 2023).
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 307.5 (second in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.5 putts per round (first).

    Svensson's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Svensson has finished in the top five once.
    • Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 307.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 0.936 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 6.178 in his past five tournaments.
    Svensson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance134296.2307.6
    Greens in Regulation %7367.94%73.61%
    Putts Per Round7728.9029.1
    Par Breakers7822.50%27.22%
    Bogey Avoidance3212.80%10.28%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Svensson's Best Finishes

    • Svensson participated in 34 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he had a 79.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (27 cuts made).
    • Last season Svensson's best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot -19 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Svensson collected 1014 points last season, placing 38th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.2003.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2781.776
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green850.0620.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.2170.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.7586.178

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Svensson's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship1268-71-67-73-954
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship5469-70-74-70-56
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open6967-70-67-73-73
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5974-68-68-70E5
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open3973-67-72-68E16
    November 17-20The RSM Classic173-64-62-64-19500
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions3771-70-78-68-522
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii4169-69-67-67-812
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-72+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC75-72+5--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational967-71-68-69-978
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4970-66-69-74-18
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2472-73-69-72-237
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1368-67-75-71-761
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC75-80+11--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4171-67-70-70-612
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-67-70-75-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship4070-70-73-73+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open6071-70-77-74+126
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4071-67-71-68-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2169-66-67-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open3766-69-73-67-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship763-67-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3766-69-70-70-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship1570-69-66-69-6200
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-69-66-74-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

