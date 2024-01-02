PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Adam Schenk Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk hits the links January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua following a 19th-place finish in The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Schenk at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • This is Schenk's first time playing at The Sentry in the past five years.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Schenk's Recent Performances

    • Schenk has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Schenk has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 311.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schenk has an average of 0.661 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schenk .

    Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance54305.6311.7
    Greens in Regulation %8167.74%74.07%
    Putts Per Round13329.2130.4
    Par Breakers14020.92%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance5513.40%12.35%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Schenk's Best Finishes

    • Schenk participated in 36 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 36 events, he made the cut 23 times (63.9%).
    • Last season Schenk had his best performance at the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course). He shot -9 and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • Schenk collected 1213 points last season, ranking 24th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.056-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2931.833
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1120.001-0.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.344-0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6940.661

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Schenk's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship5569-72-70-74-36
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open1269-66-67-66-1661
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1665-70-68-69-847
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship2963-66-76-69-1026
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC72-72+4--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii6770-68-71-68-33
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC77-76-71+8--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open2071-73-68-74-241
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3768-75-70-69-518
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2370-67-71-70-635
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5069-70-72-73E8
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4267-68-71-72-211
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3168-75-72-72-128
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship266-69-70-70-9300
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3171-69-69-68-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-79+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge266-67-67-72-23300
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday775-71-68-71-392
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic765-68-69-66-2090
    July 6-9John Deere Classic465-66-67-68-18123
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-75+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6473-65-70-72E4
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship669-66-68-66-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3472-69-68-72+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-70-69-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

