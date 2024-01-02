Adam Schenk Betting Profile: The Sentry
Adam Schenk hits the links January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua following a 19th-place finish in The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia his last time in competition.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- This is Schenk's first time playing at The Sentry in the past five years.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Schenk's Recent Performances
- Schenk has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Schenk has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 311.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schenk has an average of 0.661 in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|305.6
|311.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|81
|67.74%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|133
|29.21
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|140
|20.92%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|55
|13.40%
|12.35%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Schenk's Best Finishes
- Schenk participated in 36 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 36 events, he made the cut 23 times (63.9%).
- Last season Schenk had his best performance at the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course). He shot -9 and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Schenk collected 1213 points last season, ranking 24th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.056
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.293
|1.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|0.001
|-0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.344
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.694
|0.661
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Schenk's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|55
|69-72-70-74
|-3
|6
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|12
|69-66-67-66
|-16
|61
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|65-70-68-69
|-8
|47
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|63-66-76-69
|-10
|26
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|67
|70-68-71-68
|-3
|3
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|77-76-71
|+8
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-73-68-74
|-2
|41
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|37
|68-75-70-69
|-5
|18
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|23
|70-67-71-70
|-6
|35
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-70-72-73
|E
|8
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|67-68-71-72
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|31
|68-75-72-72
|-1
|28
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|2
|66-69-70-70
|-9
|300
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|71-69-69-68
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|66-67-67-72
|-23
|300
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|75-71-68-71
|-3
|92
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|7
|65-68-69-66
|-20
|90
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|123
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|4
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of The Sentry.
