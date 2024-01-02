Adam Schenk Betting Profile: The Sentry

Schenk has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Schenk has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 311.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Schenk has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.