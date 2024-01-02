PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Adam Hadwin will play January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii. In his most recent tournament he finished second in the Shriners Children's Open, shooting -19 at TPC Summerlin.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • This is Hadwin's first time playing at The Sentry in the past five years.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Hadwin's Recent Performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Adam Hadwin has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hadwin is averaging 1.787 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadwin has an average of 0.820 in his past five tournaments.
    Hadwin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance140295.7302.0
    Greens in Regulation %8567.61%70.49%
    Putts Per Round5028.6029.3
    Par Breakers9321.97%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance2112.44%14.24%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hadwin's Best Finishes

    • Hadwin participated in 26 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 69.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Hadwin put up his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin. He shot -19 and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • Hadwin collected 908 points last season, placing 44th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.0110.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.210-1.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.065-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.4451.787
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.7090.820

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hadwin's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship4573-69-67-73-69
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open1067-67-65-68-1773
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina4971-67-74-72E9
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship3266-70-67-69-1222
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open770-65-70-68-788
    January 19-22The American Express1868-69-64-67-2046
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open4470-74-70-76+210
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1066-66-71-71-1068
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational6667-73-75-75+64
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-70+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1371-70-69-71-761
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-71+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3467-70-67-67-1318
    May 18-21PGA Championship4070-73-73-70+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC69-79+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-68-70-68-1158
    June 15-18U.S. Open5970-72-74-75+116
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic266-68-63-67-40245
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-69-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-66-69-69-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship4472-70-72-72+648
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open267-68-63-67-19--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

