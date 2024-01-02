Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: The Sentry
Adam Hadwin will play January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii. In his most recent tournament he finished second in the Shriners Children's Open, shooting -19 at TPC Summerlin.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- This is Hadwin's first time playing at The Sentry in the past five years.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.409 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), -2.696 in SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 in SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Hadwin's Recent Performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Adam Hadwin has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hadwin is averaging 1.787 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadwin has an average of 0.820 in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.7
|302.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|85
|67.61%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.60
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|93
|21.97%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.44%
|14.24%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hadwin's Best Finishes
- Hadwin participated in 26 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 69.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Hadwin put up his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin. He shot -19 and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Hadwin collected 908 points last season, placing 44th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.011
|0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.210
|-1.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.065
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.445
|1.787
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.709
|0.820
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hadwin's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|45
|73-69-67-73
|-6
|9
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|10
|67-67-65-68
|-17
|73
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|49
|71-67-74-72
|E
|9
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|32
|66-70-67-69
|-12
|22
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|7
|70-65-70-68
|-7
|88
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|18
|68-69-64-67
|-20
|46
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|44
|70-74-70-76
|+2
|10
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|10
|66-66-71-71
|-10
|68
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|66
|67-73-75-75
|+6
|4
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|71-70-69-71
|-7
|61
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-73-73-70
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-70-68
|-11
|58
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|59
|70-72-74-75
|+11
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-68-63-67
|-40
|245
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-66-69-69
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|44
|72-70-72-72
|+6
|48
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|67-68-63-67
|-19
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of The Sentry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.