Zecheng Dou Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Dou has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Over his last five appearances, Dou has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.

Zecheng Dou has averaged 300.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Dou is averaging 0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting.