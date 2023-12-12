Zecheng Dou Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
At The RSM Classic, Zecheng Dou struggled, missing the cut at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He is seeking a better outcome in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Dou's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
Dou's Recent Performances
- Dou has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Dou has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.
- Zecheng Dou has averaged 300.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dou is averaging 0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Dou is averaging 1.787 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dou's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Dou owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.127 (76th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.6 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dou ranks 139th on TOUR with a mark of -0.142.
- On the greens, Dou has delivered a -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 174th on TOUR, while he ranks 136th with a putts-per-round average of 29.23. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (78th on TOUR).
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|300.3
|302.6
|80
|Greens in Regulation %
|73.41%
|67.58%
|86
|Putts Per Round
|29.2
|29.23
|136
|Par Breakers
|27.38%
|22.22%
|78
|Bogey Avoidance
|12.30%
|14.95%
|156
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Dou's Best Finishes
- Dou has played 31 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 54.8%.
Dou's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Dou's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.191.
- Dou's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The RSM Classic, where his 3.094 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dou's best mark this season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.751.
- At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Dou delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.180, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
- Dou recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.637) in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Dou's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|0.553
|0.127
|76
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|0.524
|-0.142
|139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|0.220
|0.085
|81
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|0.492
|-0.440
|174
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1.787
|-0.369
|152
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Dou's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|21
|71-67-70-72
|280
|-8
|40
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|54
|69-72-68-74
|283
|-5
|6
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|143
|+1
|--
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|65-65-75-67
|272
|-12
|46
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|MC
|69-72
|141
|-1
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|68
|67-72-76-78
|293
|+13
|3
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|67
|69-67-71-74
|281
|-1
|4
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-69
|142
|+2
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|62
|70-68-68-70
|276
|-12
|4
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|62
|70-74-71-79
|294
|+6
|4
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|74-74-70
|218
|+3
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|71-78
|149
|+9
|--
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-74
|147
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|69
|71-69-72-80
|292
|+8
|3
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|145
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|69-70-71-69
|279
|-5
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|5
|63-70-64-67
|264
|-20
|100
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-69-75-72
|286
|+6
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-74
|149
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|72-63-70-68
|273
|-7
|7
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-69-66-68
|272
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|144
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|70-70-72-67
|279
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|145
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-70-70-69
|277
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|143
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|12
|67-66-68-72
|273
|-15
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-68
|142
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-68
|141
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|65
|69-67-72-69
|277
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|139
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.