PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21D AGO

Zecheng Dou Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    At The RSM Classic, Zecheng Dou struggled, missing the cut at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He is seeking a better outcome in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Dou at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Dou's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.

    Dou's Recent Performances

    • Dou has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Dou has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Zecheng Dou has averaged 300.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dou is averaging 0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Dou is averaging 1.787 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dou .

    Dou's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Dou owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.127 (76th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.6 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dou ranks 139th on TOUR with a mark of -0.142.
    • On the greens, Dou has delivered a -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 174th on TOUR, while he ranks 136th with a putts-per-round average of 29.23. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (78th on TOUR).
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance300.3302.680
    Greens in Regulation %73.41%67.58%86
    Putts Per Round29.229.23136
    Par Breakers27.38%22.22%78
    Bogey Avoidance12.30%14.95%156

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Dou's Best Finishes

    • Dou has played 31 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 54.8%.

    Dou's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Dou's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.191.
    • Dou's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The RSM Classic, where his 3.094 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dou's best mark this season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.751.
    • At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Dou delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.180, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Dou recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.637) in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Dou's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee0.5530.12776
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green0.524-0.142139
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green0.2200.08581
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting0.492-0.440174
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1.787-0.369152

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Dou's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship2171-67-70-72280-840
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship5469-72-68-74283-56
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70143+1--
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda Championship1765-65-75-67272-1246
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship at MayakobaMC69-72141-1--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open6867-72-76-78293+133
    November 17-20The RSM Classic6769-67-71-74281-14
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-69142+2--
    January 19-22The American Express6270-68-68-70276-124
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open6270-74-71-79294+64
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC74-74-70218+3--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC71-78149+9--
    March 2-4Puerto Rico OpenMC73-74147+3--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6971-69-72-80292+83
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC72-73145+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4969-70-71-69279-58
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson563-70-64-67264-20100
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-69-75-72286+64
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-74149+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5272-63-70-68273-77
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-69-66-68272-1648
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-73144+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4470-70-72-67279-96
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-72145+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-70-70-69277-37
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71143-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1267-66-68-72273-15--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-68142E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-68141-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship6569-67-72-69277-7--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-69139-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.