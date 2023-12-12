Trevor Cone Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

This season, Cone delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Barbasol Championship (July 2023), ranking second in the field at 4.775.

Cone's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.213. He finished third in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cone's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he delivered a 1.327 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.

At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Cone posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.108, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 13th in the field.