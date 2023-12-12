Trevor Cone Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Trevor Cone looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Cone's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Cone's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Cone finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Cone has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of -1 in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Trevor Cone has averaged 309.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cone has an average of -2.572 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cone has an average of -3.879 in his past five tournaments.
Cone's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Cone has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.550 this season (14th on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.0 yards) ranks 11th, while his 53.6% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cone ranks 144th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.179. Additionally, he ranks 24th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.65%.
- On the greens, Cone's -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 145th this season, and his 29.96 putts-per-round average ranks 189th.
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|309.0
|314.0
|11
|Greens in Regulation %
|64.81%
|69.65%
|24
|Putts Per Round
|29.9
|29.96
|189
|Par Breakers
|20.83%
|21.61%
|102
|Bogey Avoidance
|17.59%
|14.77%
|148
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Cone's Best Finishes
- Cone has taken part in 28 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 12 times.
Cone's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Cone delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Barbasol Championship (July 2023), ranking second in the field at 4.775.
- Cone's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.213. He finished third in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cone's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he delivered a 1.327 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Cone posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.108, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 13th in the field.
- Cone posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.339) in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Cone's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1.371
|0.550
|14
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-1.388
|-0.179
|144
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-1.290
|-0.503
|189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-2.572
|-0.197
|145
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-3.879
|-0.345
|148
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Cone's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-77
|146
|+2
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|45
|67-71-71-73
|282
|-6
|9
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-67
|138
|-4
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|54
|69-68-68-71
|276
|-6
|6
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|139
|-1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-72
|213
|-3
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|147
|+3
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|75-71-69
|215
|E
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|74
|71-70-70-73
|284
|+4
|2
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|70
|71-71-74-78
|294
|+6
|2
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|65
|73-69-77-72
|291
|+7
|4
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|145
|+1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|145
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|70
|70-70-69-75
|284
|E
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-70
|146
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|67-68-69-65
|269
|-15
|34
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|71-72-75-71
|289
|+1
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|71-67-68-71
|277
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-67
|139
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|3
|71-65-63-68
|267
|-21
|93
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|66-71-71-73
|281
|-3
|4
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-71
|146
|+6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|144
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|73
|70-69-75-73
|287
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-65
|142
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-72
|148
|+4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-69
|139
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-72
|145
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
