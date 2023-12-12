PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21D AGO

Trevor Cone Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Trevor Cone looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Cone at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Cone's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Cone's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Cone finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Cone has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of -1 in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Trevor Cone has averaged 309.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cone has an average of -2.572 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cone has an average of -3.879 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cone .

    Cone's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Cone has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.550 this season (14th on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.0 yards) ranks 11th, while his 53.6% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cone ranks 144th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.179. Additionally, he ranks 24th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.65%.
    • On the greens, Cone's -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 145th this season, and his 29.96 putts-per-round average ranks 189th.
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance309.0314.011
    Greens in Regulation %64.81%69.65%24
    Putts Per Round29.929.96189
    Par Breakers20.83%21.61%102
    Bogey Avoidance17.59%14.77%148

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Cone's Best Finishes

    • Cone has taken part in 28 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 12 times.

    Cone's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Cone delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Barbasol Championship (July 2023), ranking second in the field at 4.775.
    • Cone's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.213. He finished third in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cone's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he delivered a 1.327 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
    • At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Cone posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.108, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 13th in the field.
    • Cone posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.339) in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Cone's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1.3710.55014
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.388-0.179144
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green-1.290-0.503189
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-2.572-0.197145
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-3.879-0.345148

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Cone's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-77146+2--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship4567-71-71-73282-69
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-67138-4--
    November 17-20The RSM Classic5469-68-68-71276-66
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69139-1--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC69-72-72213-3--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76147+3--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC75-71-69215E--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic7471-70-70-73284+42
    March 2-4Puerto Rico Open7071-71-74-78294+62
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6573-69-77-72291+74
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72145+1--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC71-74145+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta7070-70-69-75284E3
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-70146+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2367-68-69-65269-1534
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6871-72-75-71289+13
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4071-67-68-71277-1113
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-67139-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship371-65-63-68267-2193
    July 27-303M Open6466-71-71-73281-34
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-71146+6--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73144E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7370-69-75-73287-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC77-65142E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-72148+4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-69139-3--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-72145+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.