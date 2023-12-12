Sean O'Hair Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

This season O'Hair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.814 mark ranked in the field.

O'Hair's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 4.012 (he finished 50th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, O'Hair delivered his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 2.398. In that event, he finished 19th.

At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, O'Hair recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.775, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.