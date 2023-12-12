PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21D AGO

Sean O'Hair Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 09: Sean O'Hair of the United States hits a tee shot on the tenth holeduring the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 09, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

    Sean O'Hair hits the course in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia.

    Latest odds for O'Hair at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • O'Hair is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    O'Hair's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, O'Hair finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • O'Hair has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of -12 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sean O'Hair has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • O'Hair has an average of -0.698 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • O'Hair is averaging -0.332 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    O'Hair's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • O'Hair has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.031, which ranks 109th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 159th, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 57th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, O'Hair ranks 147th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.193. Additionally, he ranks 114th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.56%.
    • On the greens, O'Hair's -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 130th this season, while he averages 28.75 putts per round (64th).
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance301.2293.3159
    Greens in Regulation %71.76%66.56%114
    Putts Per Round29.728.7564
    Par Breakers20.37%21.47%109
    Bogey Avoidance10.65%13.03%50

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    O'Hair's Best Finishes

    • O'Hair has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.

    O'Hair's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season O'Hair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.814 mark ranked in the field.
    • O'Hair's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 4.012 (he finished 50th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, O'Hair delivered his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 2.398. In that event, he finished 19th.
    • At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, O'Hair recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.775, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
    • O'Hair posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.681) in March 2023 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.

    O'Hair's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee0.794-0.031109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green0.576-0.193147
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green-1.004-0.043129
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.698-0.139130
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.332-0.405154

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    O'Hair's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda Championship1164-68-70-69271-1360
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC69-72141-1--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-76145+1--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6569-73-72-74288+14
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC74-70144+4--
    March 2-4Puerto Rico Open6175-68-73-72288E3
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1971-72-68-72283-140
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2968-71-71-71281-716
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC66-77143+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5065-69-67-72273-116
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74145+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-75145+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-75149+7--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC67-74141-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67139-3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73144E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71140-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3768-68-66-70272-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67139-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

