Sean O'Hair Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 09: Sean O'Hair of the United States hits a tee shot on the tenth holeduring the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 09, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)
Sean O'Hair hits the course in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- O'Hair is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
O'Hair's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, O'Hair finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- O'Hair has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of -12 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Sean O'Hair has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five starts.
- O'Hair has an average of -0.698 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- O'Hair is averaging -0.332 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
O'Hair's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- O'Hair has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.031, which ranks 109th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 159th, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, O'Hair ranks 147th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.193. Additionally, he ranks 114th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.56%.
- On the greens, O'Hair's -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 130th this season, while he averages 28.75 putts per round (64th).
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|301.2
|293.3
|159
|Greens in Regulation %
|71.76%
|66.56%
|114
|Putts Per Round
|29.7
|28.75
|64
|Par Breakers
|20.37%
|21.47%
|109
|Bogey Avoidance
|10.65%
|13.03%
|50
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
O'Hair's Best Finishes
- O'Hair has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
O'Hair's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season O'Hair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.814 mark ranked in the field.
- O'Hair's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 4.012 (he finished 50th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, O'Hair delivered his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 2.398. In that event, he finished 19th.
- At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, O'Hair recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.775, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- O'Hair posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.681) in March 2023 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
O'Hair's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|0.794
|-0.031
|109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|0.576
|-0.193
|147
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-1.004
|-0.043
|129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-0.698
|-0.139
|130
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-0.332
|-0.405
|154
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
O'Hair's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|11
|64-68-70-69
|271
|-13
|60
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|141
|-1
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-76
|145
|+1
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|65
|69-73-72-74
|288
|+1
|4
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-70
|144
|+4
|--
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|75-68-73-72
|288
|E
|3
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|71-72-68-72
|283
|-1
|40
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|29
|68-71-71-71
|281
|-7
|16
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|66-77
|143
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|65-69-67-72
|273
|-11
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|145
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-75
|145
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-75
|149
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|67-74
|141
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|139
|-3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|144
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|140
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|68-68-66-70
|272
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|139
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
