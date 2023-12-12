S.Y. Noh Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition, S.Y. Noh missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after a better result December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Noh's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Noh's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Noh has an average finish of 71st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Noh has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, S.Y. Noh has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Noh has an average of -1.727 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Noh is averaging -2.289 Strokes Gained: Total.
Noh's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Noh has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.624 this season, which ranks 190th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.7 yards) ranks 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noh has a -0.335 average that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Noh has registered a 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR, while he ranks 94th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 22.06% of the time (84th on TOUR).
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|297.1
|303.7
|73
|Greens in Regulation %
|67.95%
|66.67%
|110
|Putts Per Round
|29.7
|29.00
|94
|Par Breakers
|23.08%
|22.06%
|84
|Bogey Avoidance
|14.96%
|13.48%
|67
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Noh's Best Finishes
- Noh has participated in 20 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
Noh's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Noh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he posted a 1.838 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 46th in that event.
- Noh put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The RSM Classic (November 2023), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.166.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noh's best performance this season was at the Fortinet Championship, where his 2.386 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Noh delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.586 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 44th in that event.
- Noh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked 38th in the field.
Noh's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-1.636
|-0.624
|190
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|0.570
|-0.335
|167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1.116
|-0.010
|117
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-1.727
|0.224
|56
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-2.289
|-0.743
|170
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Noh's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-77
|148
|+4
|--
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|35
|68-67-71-69
|275
|-9
|17
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|64
|71-67-74-75
|287
|+7
|4
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|15
|68-64-70-67
|269
|-13
|50
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|67-74-71
|212
|-4
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|44
|70-73-74-73
|290
|+2
|10
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|65
|72-71-71-74
|288
|+1
|4
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-80
|152
|+12
|--
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|29
|70-69-69-71
|279
|-9
|17
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|38
|71-73-68-71
|283
|-5
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|71-68-69-70
|278
|-6
|10
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|74
|60-74-73-70
|277
|-7
|3
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-68-74-70
|283
|-5
|16
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|71-67-68-76
|282
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|63
|71-66-72-70
|279
|-5
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|69
|69-69-74-70
|282
|-2
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|145
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|142
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-68-69-73
|279
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70
|70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.