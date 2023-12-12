S.Y. Noh Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

In his last five events, Noh has an average finish of 71st.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Noh has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, S.Y. Noh has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Noh has an average of -1.727 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.