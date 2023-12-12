PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21D AGO

S.Y. Noh Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition, S.Y. Noh missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after a better result December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Noh at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Noh's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Noh's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Noh has an average finish of 71st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Noh has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, S.Y. Noh has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Noh has an average of -1.727 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Noh is averaging -2.289 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Noh .

    Noh's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Noh has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.624 this season, which ranks 190th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.7 yards) ranks 73rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noh has a -0.335 average that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Noh has registered a 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR, while he ranks 94th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 22.06% of the time (84th on TOUR).
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance297.1303.773
    Greens in Regulation %67.95%66.67%110
    Putts Per Round29.729.0094
    Par Breakers23.08%22.06%84
    Bogey Avoidance14.96%13.48%67

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Noh's Best Finishes

    • Noh has participated in 20 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.

    Noh's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Noh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he posted a 1.838 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 46th in that event.
    • Noh put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The RSM Classic (November 2023), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.166.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noh's best performance this season was at the Fortinet Championship, where his 2.386 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Noh delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.586 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 44th in that event.
    • Noh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked 38th in the field.

    Noh's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.636-0.624190
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green0.570-0.335167
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1.116-0.010117
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.7270.22456
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-2.289-0.743170

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Noh's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-77148+4--
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda Championship3568-67-71-69275-917
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open6471-67-74-75287+74
    November 17-20The RSM Classic1568-64-70-67269-1350
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC67-74-71212-4--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open4470-73-74-73290+210
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6572-71-71-74288+14
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC72-80152+12--
    March 2-4Puerto Rico Open2970-69-69-71279-917
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship3871-73-68-71283-59
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4671-68-69-70278-610
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7460-74-73-70277-73
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3871-68-74-70283-516
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7071-67-68-76282-63
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6371-66-72-70279-54
    July 27-303M Open6969-69-74-70282-23
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72145+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72142-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-68-69-73279-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC7070E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.