21D AGO

Russell Knox Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Russell Knox enters play December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry at Sawgrass Country Club after a 44th-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his most recent tournament.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Knox's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Knox's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Knox has an average finish of 54th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Knox has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Russell Knox has averaged 285.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Knox has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knox has an average of 0.296 in his past five tournaments.
    Knox's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Knox's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.511 ranks 184th on TOUR this season, and his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranks 52nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knox ranks 20th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.540. Additionally, he ranks fifth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.69%.
    • On the greens, Knox's -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 154th this season, and his 30.03 putts-per-round average ranks 190th.
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance285.4285.3182
    Greens in Regulation %77.16%71.69%5
    Putts Per Round30.330.03190
    Par Breakers23.46%19.88%163
    Bogey Avoidance10.19%12.96%45

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Knox's Best Finishes

    • Knox has played 35 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 35 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.

    Knox's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Knox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 0.920 mark ranked 32nd in the field.
    • Knox posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The RSM Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.712. In that event, he finished 21st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knox's best performance this season was at the Travelers Championship, where his 3.086 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Knox posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.360, which ranked 22nd in the field). In that event, he finished 27th.
    • Knox delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.903) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022. That ranked 24th in the field.

    Knox's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.475-0.511184
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green2.5780.54020
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green-0.825-0.046130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting0.019-0.277154
    Average Strokes Gained: Total0.296-0.293142

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Knox's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship2570-71-70-70281-728
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship2468-71-72-68279-933
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC69-70139-3--
    October 12-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7474-73-74-67288+83
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda Championship4966-67-72-72277-78
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba4871-67-71-66275-99
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open2769-65-70-74278-227
    November 17-20The RSM Classic2167-70-66-67270-1237
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii6769-69-68-71277-33
    January 19-22The American Express5466-69-69-71275-136
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4169-71-70-73283-412
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72145+3--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-76148+6--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC75-74149+9--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-77152+8--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC77-73150+8--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship5874-69-71-73287-13
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC69-76145+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC77-74151+9--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC75-70145+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-70141-1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge7269-72-76-76293+133
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC70-74144E--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4968-68-70-66272-89
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-69-67-72278-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5770-67-70-70277-75
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3368-69-69-71277-1112
    July 27-303M Open5370-67-72-69278-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67139-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-70-73-68281-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2866-70-71-71278-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-71144+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6968-70-71-70279-9--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7667-67-71-75280-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-70-69-66271-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knox as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    PGA TOUR
