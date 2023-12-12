Russell Knox Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Russell Knox enters play December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry at Sawgrass Country Club after a 44th-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his most recent tournament.
Latest odds for Knox at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Knox's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Knox's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Knox has an average finish of 54th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Knox has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Russell Knox has averaged 285.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Knox has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knox has an average of 0.296 in his past five tournaments.
Knox's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Knox's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.511 ranks 184th on TOUR this season, and his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranks 52nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knox ranks 20th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.540. Additionally, he ranks fifth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.69%.
- On the greens, Knox's -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 154th this season, and his 30.03 putts-per-round average ranks 190th.
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|285.4
|285.3
|182
|Greens in Regulation %
|77.16%
|71.69%
|5
|Putts Per Round
|30.3
|30.03
|190
|Par Breakers
|23.46%
|19.88%
|163
|Bogey Avoidance
|10.19%
|12.96%
|45
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Knox's Best Finishes
- Knox has played 35 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 35 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
Knox's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Knox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 0.920 mark ranked 32nd in the field.
- Knox posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The RSM Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.712. In that event, he finished 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knox's best performance this season was at the Travelers Championship, where his 3.086 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Knox posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.360, which ranked 22nd in the field). In that event, he finished 27th.
- Knox delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.903) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022. That ranked 24th in the field.
Knox's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-1.475
|-0.511
|184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2.578
|0.540
|20
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-0.825
|-0.046
|130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|0.019
|-0.277
|154
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|0.296
|-0.293
|142
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Knox's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-71-70-70
|281
|-7
|28
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|24
|68-71-72-68
|279
|-9
|33
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-70
|139
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|74
|74-73-74-67
|288
|+8
|3
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|49
|66-67-72-72
|277
|-7
|8
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|48
|71-67-71-66
|275
|-9
|9
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|27
|69-65-70-74
|278
|-2
|27
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|21
|67-70-66-67
|270
|-12
|37
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|67
|69-69-68-71
|277
|-3
|3
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|54
|66-69-69-71
|275
|-13
|6
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|41
|69-71-70-73
|283
|-4
|12
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|145
|+3
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-76
|148
|+6
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|75-74
|149
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-77
|152
|+8
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-73
|150
|+8
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|58
|74-69-71-73
|287
|-1
|3
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-76
|145
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|77-74
|151
|+9
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|75-70
|145
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|141
|-1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|72
|69-72-76-76
|293
|+13
|3
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-74
|144
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|68-68-70-66
|272
|-8
|9
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-69-67-72
|278
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|57
|70-67-70-70
|277
|-7
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|68-69-69-71
|277
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-67-72-69
|278
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|139
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-70-73-68
|281
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|66-70-71-71
|278
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-71
|144
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|69
|68-70-71-70
|279
|-9
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|67-67-71-75
|280
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-70-69-66
|271
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knox as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
