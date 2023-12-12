Russell Knox Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

In his last five tournaments, Knox has an average finish of 54th.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Knox has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Russell Knox has averaged 285.4 yards in his past five starts.

Knox has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.