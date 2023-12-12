PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21D AGO

Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Patton Kizzire will compete in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry from December 14-17 after a 44th-place finish in Saint Simons Island, Georgia at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Kizzire's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Kizzire's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Kizzire has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five events.
    • Patton Kizzire has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire is averaging -1.016 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire is averaging 0.469 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kizzire's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.266, which ranks 157th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranks 90th, and his 57.9% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire ranks 111th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.029. Additionally, he ranks 110th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
    • On the greens, Kizzire's -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 117th on TOUR this season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranks 79th. He has broken par 22.61% of the time (64th).
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance299.7300.890
    Greens in Regulation %79.63%66.67%110
    Putts Per Round29.728.9179
    Par Breakers27.16%22.61%64
    Bogey Avoidance8.64%13.78%92

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Kizzire's Best Finishes

    • Kizzire has not won any of the 32 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 56.3%.

    Kizzire's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he delivered a 2.916 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.160.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.221 mark ranked in the field.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Kizzire recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.319, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished 65th in that event).
    • Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.681) at the Valspar Championship in March 2023. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee0.376-0.266157
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green0.431-0.029111
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green0.6780.031103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.016-0.116117
    Average Strokes Gained: Total0.469-0.380153

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Kizzire's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-72147+3--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-71145+1--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open7567-69-71-74281-32
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba1065-65-67-71268-1665
    November 17-20The RSM Classic3567-68-70-67272-1020
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii7667-70-72-73282+22
    January 19-22The American Express1169-63-67-67266-2261
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75145+1--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC71-76147+5--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC71-74145+3--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-77147+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6574-71-74-70289+14
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1068-73-67-73281-364
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6473-70-74-77294+64
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-65-69-73277-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71141-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC77-74151+9--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3066-70-64-70270-1426
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4869-69-73-71282+29
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3871-70-74-68283-516
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-75142+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69141-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71142E--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6267-71-75-69282-63
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70144+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-72145+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5671-68-73-72284-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-69140-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4670-66-69-70275-9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-69-63-69270-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3769-66-66-71272-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-69-65-69271-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

