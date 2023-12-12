Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

This season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he delivered a 2.916 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.160.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.221 mark ranked in the field.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Kizzire recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.319, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished 65th in that event).