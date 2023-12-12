Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Patton Kizzire will compete in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry from December 14-17 after a 44th-place finish in Saint Simons Island, Georgia at The RSM Classic.
Latest odds for Kizzire at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Kizzire's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Kizzire's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once.
- Kizzire has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five events.
- Patton Kizzire has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire is averaging -1.016 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire is averaging 0.469 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.266, which ranks 157th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranks 90th, and his 57.9% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire ranks 111th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.029. Additionally, he ranks 110th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
- On the greens, Kizzire's -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 117th on TOUR this season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranks 79th. He has broken par 22.61% of the time (64th).
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|299.7
|300.8
|90
|Greens in Regulation %
|79.63%
|66.67%
|110
|Putts Per Round
|29.7
|28.91
|79
|Par Breakers
|27.16%
|22.61%
|64
|Bogey Avoidance
|8.64%
|13.78%
|92
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Kizzire's Best Finishes
- Kizzire has not won any of the 32 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 56.3%.
Kizzire's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he delivered a 2.916 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.160.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.221 mark ranked in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Kizzire recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.319, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished 65th in that event).
- Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.681) at the Valspar Championship in March 2023. That ranked 10th in the field.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|0.376
|-0.266
|157
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|0.431
|-0.029
|111
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|0.678
|0.031
|103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-1.016
|-0.116
|117
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|0.469
|-0.380
|153
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Kizzire's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-72
|147
|+3
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-71
|145
|+1
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|75
|67-69-71-74
|281
|-3
|2
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|10
|65-65-67-71
|268
|-16
|65
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|35
|67-68-70-67
|272
|-10
|20
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|76
|67-70-72-73
|282
|+2
|2
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|11
|69-63-67-67
|266
|-22
|61
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|145
|+1
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-76
|147
|+5
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-74
|145
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-77
|147
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|65
|74-71-74-70
|289
|+1
|4
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|68-73-67-73
|281
|-3
|64
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|73-70-74-77
|294
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-65-69-73
|277
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|141
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-74
|151
|+9
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|66-70-64-70
|270
|-14
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|69-69-73-71
|282
|+2
|9
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-70-74-68
|283
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-75
|142
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|141
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|142
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|67-71-75-69
|282
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|144
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-72
|145
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-68-73-72
|284
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|140
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|70-66-69-70
|275
|-9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-69-63-69
|270
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|69-66-66-71
|272
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-69-65-69
|271
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
