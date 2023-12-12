Max McGreevy Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 21: Max McGreevy tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- McGreevy is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
McGreevy's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, McGreevy has an average finish of 42nd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, McGreevy has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those two times he's made the cut.
- Max McGreevy has averaged 290.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McGreevy is averaging -1.034 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, McGreevy is averaging -3.255 Strokes Gained: Total.
McGreevy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McGreevy has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.439, which ranks 178th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.2 yards) ranks 170th, and his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McGreevy ranks 190th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.790. Additionally, he ranks 178th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.59%.
- On the greens, McGreevy's -0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 185th this season, while he averages 29.10 putts per round (112th).
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|290.7
|290.2
|170
|Greens in Regulation %
|74.60%
|63.59%
|178
|Putts Per Round
|29.5
|29.10
|112
|Par Breakers
|21.03%
|19.14%
|184
|Bogey Avoidance
|7.94%
|15.70%
|174
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
McGreevy's Best Finishes
- Although McGreevy has not won any of the 35 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 35 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 28.6%.
McGreevy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season McGreevy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he put up a 3.337 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
- McGreevy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2023 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.883. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McGreevy's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 4.520 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, McGreevy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.398). That ranked in the field.
- McGreevy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.578) at the 3M Open (July 2023), which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-2.066
|-0.439
|178
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-0.205
|-0.790
|190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|0.051
|0.025
|104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-1.034
|-0.527
|185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-3.255
|-1.730
|191
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
McGreevy's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-71
|146
|+2
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-75
|149
|+5
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-75
|145
|+3
|--
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|65-70-66-68
|269
|-15
|83
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|MC
|81-74
|155
|+13
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|67
|66-73-75-77
|291
|+11
|4
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-74
|147
|+5
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|141
|+1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-69
|213
|-3
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-75-69
|215
|E
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-77
|148
|+6
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-72
|145
|+3
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|73-76
|149
|+9
|--
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|33
|66-71-73-71
|281
|-7
|12
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-89
|158
|+14
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|148
|+6
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|68-73-74-70
|285
|-3
|5
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|146
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|63
|70-70-72-72
|284
|E
|4
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-76
|151
|+9
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|145
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|145
|+3
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|79-74
|153
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-71
|139
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|144
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|141
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|70-70-67-73
|280
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|68-69-69-68
|274
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|67-67-72-71
|277
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-73
|147
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|143
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|144
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|68-68-70-66
|272
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|70-65-71-68
|274
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|141
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
