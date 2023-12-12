Max McGreevy Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

This season McGreevy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he put up a 3.337 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 51st in that event.

McGreevy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2023 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.883. He finished 30th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McGreevy's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 4.520 mark ranked sixth in the field.

At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, McGreevy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.398). That ranked in the field.