21D AGO

Max McGreevy Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 21: Max McGreevy tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

    Max McGreevy looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • McGreevy is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    McGreevy's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, McGreevy has an average finish of 42nd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, McGreevy has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Max McGreevy has averaged 290.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McGreevy is averaging -1.034 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, McGreevy is averaging -3.255 Strokes Gained: Total.
    McGreevy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • McGreevy has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.439, which ranks 178th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.2 yards) ranks 170th, and his 59.2% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McGreevy ranks 190th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.790. Additionally, he ranks 178th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.59%.
    • On the greens, McGreevy's -0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 185th this season, while he averages 29.10 putts per round (112th).
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance290.7290.2170
    Greens in Regulation %74.60%63.59%178
    Putts Per Round29.529.10112
    Par Breakers21.03%19.14%184
    Bogey Avoidance7.94%15.70%174

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    McGreevy's Best Finishes

    • Although McGreevy has not won any of the 35 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 35 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 28.6%.

    McGreevy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season McGreevy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, as he put up a 3.337 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
    • McGreevy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2023 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.883. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McGreevy's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 4.520 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, McGreevy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.398). That ranked in the field.
    • McGreevy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.578) at the 3M Open (July 2023), which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-2.066-0.439178
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.205-0.790190
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green0.0510.025104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.034-0.527185
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-3.255-1.730191

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    McGreevy's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-71146+2--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-75149+5--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC70-75145+3--
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda Championship865-70-66-68269-1583
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship at MayakobaMC81-74155+13--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open6766-73-75-77291+114
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC73-74147+5--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-71141+1--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC72-72-69213-3--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC71-75-69215E--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC71-77148+6--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-72145+3--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC73-76149+9--
    March 2-4Puerto Rico Open3366-71-73-71281-712
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-89158+14--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73148+6--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship5068-73-74-70285-35
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-73146+2--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage6370-70-72-72284E4
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-76151+9--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75145+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-73145+3--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC79-74153+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-71139-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71144E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70141-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5270-70-67-73280-84
    July 27-303M Open3068-69-69-68274-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5167-67-72-71277-37
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-73147+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72143-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72144+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3168-68-70-66272-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5370-65-71-68274-10--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70141-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

