PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21D AGO

Martin Trainer Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Martin Trainer missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after better results December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Trainer at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Trainer is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Trainer's Recent Performances

    • Trainer has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Trainer has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Martin Trainer has averaged 298.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Trainer has an average of 1.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 0.202 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Trainer .

    Trainer's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Trainer owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.364 (168th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.2 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Trainer ranks 187th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.650, while he ranks 152nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.17%.
    • On the greens, Trainer's -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 108th this season, and his 29.05 putts-per-round average ranks 106th.
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance298.5302.283
    Greens in Regulation %67.01%65.17%152
    Putts Per Round28.429.05106
    Par Breakers27.43%22.75%58
    Bogey Avoidance12.85%15.17%161

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Trainer's Best Finishes

    • Trainer has played 22 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 40.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).

    Trainer's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Trainer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he posted a 1.498 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Trainer posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2023), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.598.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Trainer put up his best mark this season at the Fortinet Championship (September 2023), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 2.752.
    • At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Trainer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.444, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 30th.
    • Trainer posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.226) at the Fortinet Championship, which was held in September 2023. That performance ranked 30th in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).

    Trainer's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.322-0.364168
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.814-0.650187
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1.012-0.032126
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting1.327-0.053108
    Average Strokes Gained: Total0.202-1.099183

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Trainer's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-73146+2--
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC66-72138-4--
    November 17-20The RSM Classic5470-67-67-72276-66
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC74-73-68215-1--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74148+4--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2065-72-73-69279-838
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC68-75143+3--
    March 2-4Puerto Rico Open6470-72-74-73289+12
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76151+9--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2269-70-65-74278-1025
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71142E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-72143+1--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open7271-72-74-73290+23
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-72146+2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-72144+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6270-69-73-70282-63
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-79147+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-66-68-76281-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70142-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-70-66-65270-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship8170-67-76-70283-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68140-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.