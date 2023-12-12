Martin Trainer Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
In his last tournament, Martin Trainer missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after better results December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Trainer is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Trainer's Recent Performances
- Trainer has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Trainer has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Martin Trainer has averaged 298.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Trainer has an average of 1.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 0.202 Strokes Gained: Total.
Trainer's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Trainer owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.364 (168th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.2 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Trainer ranks 187th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.650, while he ranks 152nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.17%.
- On the greens, Trainer's -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 108th this season, and his 29.05 putts-per-round average ranks 106th.
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|298.5
|302.2
|83
|Greens in Regulation %
|67.01%
|65.17%
|152
|Putts Per Round
|28.4
|29.05
|106
|Par Breakers
|27.43%
|22.75%
|58
|Bogey Avoidance
|12.85%
|15.17%
|161
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Trainer's Best Finishes
- Trainer has played 22 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 40.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
Trainer's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Trainer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he posted a 1.498 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Trainer posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2023), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.598.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Trainer put up his best mark this season at the Fortinet Championship (September 2023), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 2.752.
- At the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, Trainer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.444, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 30th.
- Trainer posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.226) at the Fortinet Championship, which was held in September 2023. That performance ranked 30th in the field (he finished 30th in that tournament).
Trainer's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-0.322
|-0.364
|168
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-1.814
|-0.650
|187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1.012
|-0.032
|126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1.327
|-0.053
|108
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|0.202
|-1.099
|183
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Trainer's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-73
|146
|+2
|--
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|66-72
|138
|-4
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|54
|70-67-67-72
|276
|-6
|6
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|74-73-68
|215
|-1
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|148
|+4
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|65-72-73-69
|279
|-8
|38
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|68-75
|143
|+3
|--
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|64
|70-72-74-73
|289
|+1
|2
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|151
|+9
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|22
|69-70-65-74
|278
|-10
|25
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|142
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-72
|143
|+1
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|71-72-74-73
|290
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-72
|146
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|144
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|70-69-73-70
|282
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-79
|147
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-66-68-76
|281
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|142
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-70-66-65
|270
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|81
|70-67-76-70
|283
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|140
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
