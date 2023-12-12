Martin Trainer Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Trainer has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Trainer has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Martin Trainer has averaged 298.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Trainer has an average of 1.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.