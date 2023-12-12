Marcus Byrd Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Over his last five appearances, Byrd has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Byrd has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He finished with a score of -5 in his only recent appearance.

Marcus Byrd has averaged 309.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Byrd is averaging -3.186 Strokes Gained: Putting.