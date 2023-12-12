Marcus Byrd Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
At the John Deere Classic, Marcus Byrd struggled, missing the cut at TPC Deere Run. He is seeking a better outcome in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Byrd is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Byrd's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Byrd has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Byrd has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of -5 in his only recent appearance.
- Marcus Byrd has averaged 309.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Byrd is averaging -3.186 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Byrd is averaging -6.845 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Byrd's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|309.3
|-
|-
|Greens in Regulation %
|38.43%
|-
|-
|Putts Per Round
|30.4
|-
|-
|Par Breakers
|17.13%
|-
|-
|Bogey Avoidance
|17.13%
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds in a FedExCup season.
Byrd's Best Finishes
- Byrd did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in one tournament).
Byrd's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-1.036
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-1.313
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-0.754
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-3.186
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-6.845
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Byrd's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-72
|148
|+6
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|81-69
|150
|+10
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-71
|148
|+6
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-72
|148
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
