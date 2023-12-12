Kyle Westmoreland Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

This season, Westmoreland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.317 (he missed the cut in that event).

Westmoreland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.937 mark ranked 10th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Westmoreland posted his best performance this season at The RSM Classic, ranking in the field at 2.428. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Westmoreland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.825, which ranked 20th in the field). In that event, he finished 27th.