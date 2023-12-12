Kyle Westmoreland Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Kyle Westmoreland plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Kyle Westmoreland missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after a better outcome December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Westmoreland's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Westmoreland's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Westmoreland has an average finish of 47th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Westmoreland has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.
- Kyle Westmoreland has averaged 312.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Westmoreland is averaging -2.497 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Westmoreland is averaging -3.300 Strokes Gained: Total.
Westmoreland's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Westmoreland's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.093 ranks 79th on TOUR this season, and his 47.6% driving accuracy average ranks 190th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Westmoreland ranks 180th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.510, while he ranks 117th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.46%.
- On the greens, Westmoreland has registered a -0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 186th with a putts-per-round average of 29.85, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 20.53% of the time.
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|312.5
|313.5
|15
|Greens in Regulation %
|71.03%
|66.46%
|117
|Putts Per Round
|29.9
|29.85
|186
|Par Breakers
|23.81%
|20.53%
|147
|Bogey Avoidance
|13.10%
|16.81%
|189
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Westmoreland's Best Finishes
- Westmoreland has played 30 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 30% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
Westmoreland's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Westmoreland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.317 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Westmoreland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.937 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Westmoreland posted his best performance this season at The RSM Classic, ranking in the field at 2.428. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Westmoreland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.825, which ranked 20th in the field). In that event, he finished 27th.
- Westmoreland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.834) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.
Westmoreland's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-0.066
|0.093
|79
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-0.994
|-0.510
|180
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|0.258
|-0.050
|132
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-2.497
|-0.431
|173
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-3.300
|-0.897
|174
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Westmoreland's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|146
|+2
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|54
|71-67-75-70
|283
|-5
|6
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|138
|-4
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|MC
|68-71
|139
|-3
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|27
|68-72-69-69
|278
|-2
|27
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|140
|-2
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|142
|+2
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|76-67-68
|211
|-5
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|145
|+1
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|29
|67-72-71-70
|280
|-7
|27
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|76-75
|151
|+11
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|69-76-69-75
|289
|+1
|13
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|150
|+8
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|73-67-73-72
|285
|-3
|5
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|148
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|141
|-1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-75
|145
|+3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|143
|+3
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-78
|152
|+8
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|67-73-72-72
|284
|-4
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-73
|145
|+3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|76-71
|147
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|143
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|66-70-65-75
|276
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-72
|142
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|70-69-72-71
|282
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|80-71
|151
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-73
|141
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|65-69-69-69
|272
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-66
|139
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Westmoreland as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
