PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21D AGO

Kyle Westmoreland Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Kyle Westmoreland plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Kyle Westmoreland plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Kyle Westmoreland missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after a better outcome December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Westmoreland at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Westmoreland's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Westmoreland's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Westmoreland has an average finish of 47th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Westmoreland has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.
    • Kyle Westmoreland has averaged 312.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Westmoreland is averaging -2.497 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Westmoreland is averaging -3.300 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Westmoreland .

    Westmoreland's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Westmoreland's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.093 ranks 79th on TOUR this season, and his 47.6% driving accuracy average ranks 190th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Westmoreland ranks 180th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.510, while he ranks 117th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.46%.
    • On the greens, Westmoreland has registered a -0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 186th with a putts-per-round average of 29.85, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 20.53% of the time.
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance312.5313.515
    Greens in Regulation %71.03%66.46%117
    Putts Per Round29.929.85186
    Par Breakers23.81%20.53%147
    Bogey Avoidance13.10%16.81%189

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Westmoreland's Best Finishes

    • Westmoreland has played 30 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he had a 30% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).

    Westmoreland's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Westmoreland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.317 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Westmoreland's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.937 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Westmoreland posted his best performance this season at The RSM Classic, ranking in the field at 2.428. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Westmoreland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.825, which ranked 20th in the field). In that event, he finished 27th.
    • Westmoreland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.834) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.

    Westmoreland's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0660.09379
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.994-0.510180
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green0.258-0.050132
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-2.497-0.431173
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-3.300-0.897174

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Westmoreland's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73146+2--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship5471-67-75-70283-56
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68138-4--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship at MayakobaMC68-71139-3--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open2768-72-69-69278-227
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC72-68140-2--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71142+2--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC76-67-68211-5--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75145+1--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2967-72-71-70280-727
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC76-75151+11--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3969-76-69-75289+113
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77150+8--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship5073-67-73-72285-35
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC72-76148+4--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70141-1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-75145+3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70143+3--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-78152+8--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7867-73-72-72284-42
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-73145+3--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC76-71147+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-70143+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4566-70-65-75276-410
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-72142-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5670-69-72-71282-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC80-71151+9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-73141-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3765-69-69-69272-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-66139-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Westmoreland as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.