PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21D AGO

Kevin Tway Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Tway Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    In his competition at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Kevin Tway posted a 23rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Tway at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Tway's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Tway's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Tway has an average finish of 39th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Tway has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Tway has averaged 306.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Tway is averaging -2.093 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tway is averaging -0.413 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Tway .

    Tway's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Tway owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.046 (89th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.1 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tway ranks 140th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.150, while he ranks 75th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.93%.
    • On the greens, Tway has registered a 0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 95th on TOUR, while he ranks 164th with a putts-per-round average of 29.52. He has broken par 20.08% of the time (160th on TOUR).
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance306.2308.139
    Greens in Regulation %80.16%67.93%75
    Putts Per Round31.029.52164
    Par Breakers23.41%20.08%160
    Bogey Avoidance11.51%14.14%114

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Tway's Best Finishes

    • Tway has played 36 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 36 tournaments, he had a 38.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).

    Tway's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Tway's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he produced a 3.531 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.
    • Tway produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking 13th in the field at 4.186. In that event, he finished 11th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tway's best performance this season was at the Barbasol Championship, where his 4.097 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Tway recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.152), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Tway recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.637) in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson. That ranked 11th in the field.

    Tway's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1.2140.04689
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green0.278-0.150140
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green0.188-0.134151
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-2.0930.01995
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.413-0.231135

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Tway's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-72146+2--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-77147+3--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC69-72141-1--
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-66137-5--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship at MayakobaMC71-68139-3--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open4371-69-70-71281+112
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC70-69139-3--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii5470-66-67-71274-66
    January 19-22The American Express5467-67-69-72275-136
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open1872-72-69-72285-348
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC75-69-71215E--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open3271-67-73-69280-421
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational4068-73-69-72282-216
    February 23-26The Honda Classic6369-71-71-71282+24
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73148+4--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72144+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship3871-67-74-71283-59
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-77150+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-70142E--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-70142E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-75148+6--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1166-71-66-63266-1865
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-72146+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71144E--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5268-66-70-69273-77
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-70-68-70278-109
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-72144+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4471-67-67-74279-96
    July 27-303M OpenMC67-72139-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69140E--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73146+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72142-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71141-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-69-68-71275-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-73142E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2369-67-63-68267-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.