Kevin Tway Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
In his competition at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Kevin Tway posted a 23rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry trying for a better finish.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Tway's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Tway's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Tway has an average finish of 39th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Tway has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Tway has averaged 306.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Tway is averaging -2.093 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tway is averaging -0.413 Strokes Gained: Total.
Tway's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Tway owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.046 (89th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.1 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tway ranks 140th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.150, while he ranks 75th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.93%.
- On the greens, Tway has registered a 0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 95th on TOUR, while he ranks 164th with a putts-per-round average of 29.52. He has broken par 20.08% of the time (160th on TOUR).
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|306.2
|308.1
|39
|Greens in Regulation %
|80.16%
|67.93%
|75
|Putts Per Round
|31.0
|29.52
|164
|Par Breakers
|23.41%
|20.08%
|160
|Bogey Avoidance
|11.51%
|14.14%
|114
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Tway's Best Finishes
- Tway has played 36 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 36 tournaments, he had a 38.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
Tway's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Tway's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he produced a 3.531 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.
- Tway produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking 13th in the field at 4.186. In that event, he finished 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tway's best performance this season was at the Barbasol Championship, where his 4.097 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Tway recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.152), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Tway recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.637) in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson. That ranked 11th in the field.
Tway's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1.214
|0.046
|89
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|0.278
|-0.150
|140
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|0.188
|-0.134
|151
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-2.093
|0.019
|95
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-0.413
|-0.231
|135
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Tway's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-72
|146
|+2
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-77
|147
|+3
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-72
|141
|-1
|--
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-66
|137
|-5
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|MC
|71-68
|139
|-3
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|43
|71-69-70-71
|281
|+1
|12
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|139
|-3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|54
|70-66-67-71
|274
|-6
|6
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|54
|67-67-69-72
|275
|-13
|6
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|18
|72-72-69-72
|285
|-3
|48
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|75-69-71
|215
|E
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|71-67-73-69
|280
|-4
|21
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|40
|68-73-69-72
|282
|-2
|16
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|63
|69-71-71-71
|282
|+2
|4
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|148
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|144
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|38
|71-67-74-71
|283
|-5
|9
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|150
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-70
|142
|E
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-70
|142
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-75
|148
|+6
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|11
|66-71-66-63
|266
|-18
|65
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-72
|146
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|144
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|68-66-70-69
|273
|-7
|7
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-70-68-70
|278
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|144
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|71-67-67-74
|279
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|67-72
|139
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|140
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|146
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|142
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|141
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-69-68-71
|275
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-73
|142
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|69-67-63-68
|267
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
