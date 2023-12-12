Kevin Tway Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

In his last five tournaments, Tway has an average finish of 39th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.

Tway has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Tway has averaged 306.2 yards in his past five starts.

Tway is averaging -2.093 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.