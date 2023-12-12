Keita Nakajima Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

In his last five tournaments, Nakajima has an average finish of 53rd.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Nakajima has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of -1 in his last five appearances.

Keita Nakajima has averaged 315.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Nakajima is averaging -1.764 Strokes Gained: Putting.