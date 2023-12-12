Keita Nakajima Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Keita Nakajima enters the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 coming off a 51st-place finish in the ZOZO Championship in his last competition.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Nakajima's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Nakajima's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Nakajima has an average finish of 53rd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Nakajima has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -1 in his last five appearances.
- Keita Nakajima has averaged 315.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Nakajima is averaging -1.764 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Nakajima is averaging -0.883 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nakajima's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|315.6
|310.8
|-
|Greens in Regulation %
|65.48%
|66.36%
|-
|Putts Per Round
|30.1
|29.67
|-
|Par Breakers
|17.06%
|18.52%
|-
|Bogey Avoidance
|18.25%
|16.98%
|-
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Nakajima's Best Finishes
- Nakajima, who has played six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
Nakajima's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1.831
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1.358
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-2.308
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-1.764
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-0.883
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Nakajima's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|70-63-69-69
|271
|-9
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|54
|70-67-66-71
|274
|-6
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|147
|+3
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-70
|144
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-76
|148
|+6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO Championship
|51
|73-75-66-71
|285
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.