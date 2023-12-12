PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21D AGO

Keita Nakajima Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Keita Nakajima enters the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 coming off a 51st-place finish in the ZOZO Championship in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Nakajima at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In the past five years, this is Nakajima's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Nakajima's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Nakajima has an average finish of 53rd.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Nakajima has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -1 in his last five appearances.
    • Keita Nakajima has averaged 315.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Nakajima is averaging -1.764 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Nakajima is averaging -0.883 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Nakajima .

    Nakajima's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance315.6310.8-
    Greens in Regulation %65.48%66.36%-
    Putts Per Round30.129.67-
    Par Breakers17.06%18.52%-
    Bogey Avoidance18.25%16.98%-

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Nakajima's Best Finishes

    • Nakajima, who has played six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).

    Nakajima's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1.831--
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1.358--
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green-2.308--
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.764--
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.883--

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Nakajima's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1270-63-69-69271-9--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii5470-67-66-71274-6--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78147+3--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-70144+2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-76148+6--
    October 19-21ZOZO Championship5173-75-66-71285+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

