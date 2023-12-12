Isaiah Salinda Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
At the World Wide Technology Championship, Isaiah Salinda struggled, missing the cut at El Cardonal at Diamante. He is seeking better results in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In the past five years, this is Salinda's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Salinda's Recent Performances
- Salinda has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Salinda has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -14 across his last five events.
- Isaiah Salinda has averaged 318.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Salinda is averaging 2.615 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Salinda is averaging 9.239 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|318.1
|-
|-
|Greens in Regulation %
|74.60%
|-
|-
|Putts Per Round
|29.8
|-
|-
|Par Breakers
|25.79%
|-
|-
|Bogey Avoidance
|14.29%
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds in a FedExCup season.
Salinda's Best Finishes
- Salinda did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played one tournament).
Salinda's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|0.798
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2.152
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3.673
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2.615
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9.239
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Salinda's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-68-63-67
|267
|-17
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|143
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
