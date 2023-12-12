Fred Biondi Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Fred Biondi enters play December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry at Sawgrass Country Club after a 23rd-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his most recent competition.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Biondi is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Biondi's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Biondi has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Biondi has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -16 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Fred Biondi has averaged 288.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Biondi is averaging 0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Biondi is averaging -2.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Biondi's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|288.1
|-
|-
|Greens in Regulation %
|68.25%
|-
|-
|Putts Per Round
|28.7
|-
|-
|Par Breakers
|23.41%
|-
|-
|Bogey Avoidance
|11.51%
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds in a FedExCup season.
Biondi's Best Finishes
- Biondi played one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top 10.
Biondi's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-1.150
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-1.304
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-0.571
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|0.534
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-2.490
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Biondi's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-77
|148
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|146
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|68-64-71-65
|268
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|267
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Biondi as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
