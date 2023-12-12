Fred Biondi Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Over his last five appearances, Biondi has finished in the top 20 once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Biondi has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of -16 in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Fred Biondi has averaged 288.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Biondi is averaging 0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting.