PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21D AGO

Fred Biondi Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Fred Biondi enters play December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry at Sawgrass Country Club after a 23rd-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Biondi at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Biondi is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Biondi's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Biondi has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Biondi has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -16 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Fred Biondi has averaged 288.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Biondi is averaging 0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Biondi is averaging -2.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Biondi .

    Biondi's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance288.1--
    Greens in Regulation %68.25%--
    Putts Per Round28.7--
    Par Breakers23.41%--
    Bogey Avoidance11.51%--

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds in a FedExCup season.

    Biondi's Best Finishes

    • Biondi played one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top 10.

    Biondi's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.150--
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.304--
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green-0.571--
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting0.534--
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-2.490--

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Biondi's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-77148+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72146+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1368-64-71-65268-16--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66267-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Biondi as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.