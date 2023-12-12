Cody Gribble Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

In his last five events, Gribble has an average finish of 47th.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Gribble has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Cody Gribble has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five starts.

Gribble has an average of -1.528 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.