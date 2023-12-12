Cody Gribble Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Cody Gribble of the United States hits a tee shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Cody Gribble will compete in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry from December 14-17 after a 53rd-place finish in Saint Simons Island, Georgia at The RSM Classic.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Gribble's first time competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
Gribble's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Gribble has an average finish of 47th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Gribble has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Cody Gribble has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Gribble has an average of -1.528 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gribble has an average of -0.781 in his past five tournaments.
Gribble's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Gribble has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.160, which ranks 69th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.9 yards) ranks 99th, and his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranks 86th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gribble ranks 120th on TOUR with a mark of -0.059.
- On the greens, Gribble's -0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 164th this season, while he averages 29.34 putts per round (151st).
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|297.1
|299.9
|99
|Greens in Regulation %
|73.61%
|67.54%
|88
|Putts Per Round
|30.0
|29.34
|151
|Par Breakers
|21.88%
|21.59%
|104
|Bogey Avoidance
|11.11%
|13.81%
|95
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Gribble's Best Finishes
- Gribble has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
Gribble's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Gribble produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Barbasol Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 3.243. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
- Gribble's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.141. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gribble's best performance this season was in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.976. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2023, Gribble delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.455, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- Gribble delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.681) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
Gribble's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-0.175
|0.160
|69
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-1.183
|-0.059
|120
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|2.105
|-0.002
|114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-1.528
|-0.309
|164
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-0.781
|-0.210
|129
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Gribble's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|30
|73-67-67-73
|280
|-8
|23
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|66-72
|138
|-4
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|148
|+4
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|71-71-72-75
|289
|+2
|3
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|79
|71-70-73-73
|287
|+7
|2
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|7
|69-70-71-65
|275
|-13
|48
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|7
|72-65-70-73
|280
|-4
|85
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-67-72-72
|285
|-3
|5
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|55
|68-69-72-71
|280
|-4
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|143
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-68-75-73
|286
|+6
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-72-70-71
|282
|-6
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|145
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-66-70-71
|275
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|65-75-70-70
|280
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|143
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|146
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|68-69-71-72
|280
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-74
|145
|+1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-64-71-69
|273
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-67-66-69
|272
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
