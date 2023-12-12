PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21D AGO

Brice Garnett Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition, Brice Garnett missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after a better result December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Garnett is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Garnett's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Garnett has an average finish of 41st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Garnett has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brice Garnett has averaged 285.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Garnett is averaging -1.002 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging 0.202 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Garnett's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Garnett's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.118 ranks 127th on TOUR this season, and his 64.6% driving accuracy average ranks 31st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Garnett has a -0.137 average that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 70.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Garnett has registered a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 69th on TOUR, while he ranks 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.40. He has broken par 20.93% of the time (133rd on TOUR).
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance285.6288.7177
    Greens in Regulation %76.59%70.48%17
    Putts Per Round30.329.40154
    Par Breakers23.02%20.93%133
    Bogey Avoidance10.32%12.79%32

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Garnett's Best Finishes

    • Garnett hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 61.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).

    Garnett's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2023 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.700. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
    • Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he produced a 3.467 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Garnett's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.835 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, Garnett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.417, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
    • Garnett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.633) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2023. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 21st in that tournament).

    Garnett's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee0.234-0.118127
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.238-0.137137
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1.2090.10471
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.0020.13669
    Average Strokes Gained: Total0.202-0.013105

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Garnett's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship4367-75-71-70283-510
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship5472-67-71-73283-56
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-70141-1--
    November 17-20The RSM Classic4668-69-69-69275-79
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii2170-67-68-64269-1137
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC72-69-74215-1--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-80152+8--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC75-73-77225+10--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic5569-64-70-77280E6
    March 2-4Puerto Rico Open4869-70-68-77284-45
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72145+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship866-70-70-69275-1342
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6071-72-74-74291+35
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3368-69-72-67276-821
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7767-71-67-73278-62
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6868-75-71-75289+13
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4769-71-68-70278-109
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-76144+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-70-68-69277-1112
    July 27-303M Open5371-67-70-70278-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72143+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5273-66-69-75283-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72141-3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-73141-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3069-68-68-66271-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67139-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

