Brice Garnett Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
In his last competition, Brice Garnett missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He'll be after a better result December 14-17 in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
- Garnett is competing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Garnett's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Garnett has an average finish of 41st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Garnett has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Brice Garnett has averaged 285.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Garnett is averaging -1.002 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging 0.202 Strokes Gained: Total.
Garnett's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Garnett's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.118 ranks 127th on TOUR this season, and his 64.6% driving accuracy average ranks 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Garnett has a -0.137 average that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 70.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett has registered a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 69th on TOUR, while he ranks 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.40. He has broken par 20.93% of the time (133rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|285.6
|288.7
|177
|Greens in Regulation %
|76.59%
|70.48%
|17
|Putts Per Round
|30.3
|29.40
|154
|Par Breakers
|23.02%
|20.93%
|133
|Bogey Avoidance
|10.32%
|12.79%
|32
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Garnett's Best Finishes
- Garnett hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 61.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
Garnett's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2023 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.700. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
- Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he produced a 3.467 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Garnett's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.835 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, Garnett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.417, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
- Garnett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.633) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2023. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 21st in that tournament).
Garnett's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|0.234
|-0.118
|127
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-0.238
|-0.137
|137
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1.209
|0.104
|71
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-1.002
|0.136
|69
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|0.202
|-0.013
|105
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Garnett's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|43
|67-75-71-70
|283
|-5
|10
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|54
|72-67-71-73
|283
|-5
|6
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-70
|141
|-1
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|46
|68-69-69-69
|275
|-7
|9
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|70-67-68-64
|269
|-11
|37
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|72-69-74
|215
|-1
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-80
|152
|+8
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|75-73-77
|225
|+10
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|55
|69-64-70-77
|280
|E
|6
|March 2-4
|Puerto Rico Open
|48
|69-70-68-77
|284
|-4
|5
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|145
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|8
|66-70-70-69
|275
|-13
|42
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|60
|71-72-74-74
|291
|+3
|5
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|68-69-72-67
|276
|-8
|21
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|77
|67-71-67-73
|278
|-6
|2
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|68-75-71-75
|289
|+1
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|69-71-68-70
|278
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-76
|144
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-70-68-69
|277
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|71-67-70-70
|278
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|143
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|73-66-69-75
|283
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|141
|-3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-73
|141
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|69-68-68-66
|271
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|139
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
