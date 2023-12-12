Brice Garnett Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

This season, Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2023 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.700. He finished 53rd in that tournament.

Garnett's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he produced a 3.467 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 43rd in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Garnett's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.835 mark ranked eighth in the field.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, Garnett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.417, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 54th in that event.