Austin Smotherman Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Last time out at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Austin Smotherman carded a 53rd-place finish, and he enters the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry trying for a better finish.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- Smotherman is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.
Smotherman's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Smotherman has an average finish of 43rd.
- Smotherman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Austin Smotherman has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging -1.365 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging 1.048 Strokes Gained: Total.
Smotherman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Smotherman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.016 ranks 96th on TOUR this season, and his 62.6% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smotherman ranks 124th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.063. Additionally, he ranks 120th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.44%.
- On the greens, Smotherman has registered a -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.03, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 22.28% of the time.
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|303.2
|300.4
|94
|Greens in Regulation %
|75.00%
|66.44%
|120
|Putts Per Round
|29.3
|29.03
|103
|Par Breakers
|28.40%
|22.28%
|77
|Bogey Avoidance
|10.49%
|14.44%
|133
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Smotherman's Best Finishes
- Although Smotherman hasn't won any of the 33 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 17 times.
Smotherman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Smotherman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he put up a 2.274 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Smotherman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking sixth in the field at 5.721. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smotherman put up his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (April 2023), ranking 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.824.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Smotherman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.006, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 21st in that tournament).
- Smotherman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|0.558
|0.016
|96
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1.998
|-0.063
|124
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-0.144
|-0.284
|170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-1.365
|-0.004
|98
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1.048
|-0.335
|147
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Smotherman's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|71-69-67-74
|281
|-7
|28
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|67
|70-70-70-75
|285
|-3
|3
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|60
|68-69-71-67
|275
|-9
|5
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|62-67-74-70
|273
|-11
|35
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|MC
|68-72
|140
|-2
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|80
|80
|+10
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|144
|+2
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|67
|66-72-72-67
|277
|-3
|3
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|145
|+1
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-81-75
|227
|+12
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-73
|148
|+6
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-74
|145
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|73-72-69-70
|284
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|72-69-72-72
|285
|+1
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|147
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|67
|69-70-73-73
|285
|+1
|3
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|63-70-68-67
|268
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-71
|147
|+5
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|141
|-1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-73-70-69
|279
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|50
|71-70-72-72
|285
|-3
|8
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-68
|140
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-72
|141
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-66-70-69
|276
|-8
|7
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|74-68
|142
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|78-73
|151
|+9
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|66-71-67-69
|273
|-7
|29
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|144
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|140
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-66-70-67
|273
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-67-71-64
|271
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|64-68-69-74
|275
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|71-65-68-68
|272
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
