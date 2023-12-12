Austin Smotherman Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

This season Smotherman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he put up a 2.274 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Smotherman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking sixth in the field at 5.721. In that tournament, he finished fifth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smotherman put up his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (April 2023), ranking 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.824.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Smotherman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.006, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 21st in that tournament).