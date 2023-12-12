PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Austin Smotherman Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Last time out at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Austin Smotherman carded a 53rd-place finish, and he enters the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Smotherman at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • Smotherman is playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry for the first time in the past five years.

    Smotherman's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Smotherman has an average finish of 43rd.
    • Smotherman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Austin Smotherman has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging -1.365 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging 1.048 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Smotherman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Smotherman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.016 ranks 96th on TOUR this season, and his 62.6% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smotherman ranks 124th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.063. Additionally, he ranks 120th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.44%.
    • On the greens, Smotherman has registered a -0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.03, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 22.28% of the time.
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance303.2300.494
    Greens in Regulation %75.00%66.44%120
    Putts Per Round29.329.03103
    Par Breakers28.40%22.28%77
    Bogey Avoidance10.49%14.44%133

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Smotherman's Best Finishes

    • Although Smotherman hasn't won any of the 33 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 17 times.

    Smotherman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Smotherman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he put up a 2.274 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Smotherman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking sixth in the field at 5.721. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smotherman put up his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (April 2023), ranking 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.824.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Smotherman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.006, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 21st in that tournament).
    • Smotherman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.

    Smotherman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee0.5580.01696
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1.998-0.063124
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green-0.144-0.284170
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.365-0.00498
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1.048-0.335147

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Smotherman's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship2571-69-67-74281-728
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship6770-70-70-75285-33
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open6068-69-71-67275-95
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda Championship2362-67-74-70273-1135
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship at MayakobaMC68-72140-2--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC8080+10--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC71-73144+2--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii6766-72-72-67277-33
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70145+1--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC71-81-75227+12--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC75-73148+6--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC71-74145+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3573-72-69-70284-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3672-69-72-72285+116
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-74147+3--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage6769-70-73-73285+13
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta563-70-68-67268-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-71147+5--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-70141-1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2167-73-70-69279-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5071-70-72-72285-38
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-68140E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-72141-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5171-66-70-69276-87
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC74-68142-2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC78-73151+9--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2766-71-67-69273-729
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73144E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70140-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3570-66-70-67273-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-67-71-64271-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5964-68-69-74275-9--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5371-65-68-68272-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

