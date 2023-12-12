PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
21D AGO

Adam Long Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 09: Adam Long of the United States hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 09, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Adam Long takes the course in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia.

    The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: December 14-17, 2023
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
    • Course: Sawgrass Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
    • Purse: $0.5M

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Long's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.

    Long's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Long has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Long has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -13.
    • Adam Long has averaged 291.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Long is averaging 0.127 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Long has an average of 2.003 in his past five tournaments.
    Long's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Long's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.182 ranks 141st on TOUR this season, and his 67.3% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Long ranks 178th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.449, while he ranks 125th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.32%.
    • On the greens, Long's 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, and his 28.65 putts-per-round average ranks 54th.
    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Driving Distance291.3290.9168
    Greens in Regulation %77.16%66.32%125
    Putts Per Round29.128.6554
    Par Breakers26.23%21.14%125
    Bogey Avoidance8.95%13.42%63

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Long's Best Finishes

    • Long, who has participated in 37 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 37 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 51.4%.

    Long's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Long's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 2.487 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • Long produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Barbasol Championship, ranking 17th in the field at 3.136. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Long put up his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.322. In that event, he finished 48th.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, Long posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.852, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • Long posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.339) in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Long's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryLast 5 StartsOverallOverall TOUR Rank
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.547-0.182141
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green0.633-0.449178
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1.7900.20939
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting0.1270.32043
    Average Strokes Gained: Total2.003-0.102117

    Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.

    Long's Results This Season

    DateTournament NamePositionRound ScoresScoreTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC78-68146+2--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship3070-70-70-70280-823
    October 12-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5368-68-68-75279-16
    October 27-29Butterfield Bermuda Championship4468-68-72-68276-811
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship at MayakobaMC71-69140-2--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC70-77147+7--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC71-68139-3--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii4868-70-67-68273-78
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC71-71-65207-9--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open7371-73-76-79299+113
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4872-70-71-71284-38
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open4271-71-68-72282-211
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5070-71-71-72284E8
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC71-73144+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78153+9--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1971-68-71-73283-140
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-74148+4--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC77-74151+7--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5968-72-68-75283-15
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1870-68-70-65273-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69143+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5071-65-71-66273-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70142+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-71152+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5774-69-74-70287-15
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70138-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70141-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-68139-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1666-67-71-69273-1528
    July 27-303M Open3770-65-72-68275-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-71145+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-71146+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3569-69-73-68279-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3566-68-72-67273-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-66-67-69271-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1366-68-65-69268-16--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70139-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

