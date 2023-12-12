Adam Long Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Over his last five events, Long has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Long has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -13.

Adam Long has averaged 291.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Long is averaging 0.127 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.