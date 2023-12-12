Adam Long Betting Profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Adam Long takes the course in the 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry December 14-17 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia.
The PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: December 14-17, 2023
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
- Course: Sawgrass Country Club
- Par: 70 / 6,850 yards
- Purse: $0.5M
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Long's first time playing at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in the past five years.
Long's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Long has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Long has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -13.
- Adam Long has averaged 291.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Long is averaging 0.127 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Long has an average of 2.003 in his past five tournaments.
Long's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Long's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.182 ranks 141st on TOUR this season, and his 67.3% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Long ranks 178th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.449, while he ranks 125th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.32%.
- On the greens, Long's 0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, and his 28.65 putts-per-round average ranks 54th.
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Driving Distance
|291.3
|290.9
|168
|Greens in Regulation %
|77.16%
|66.32%
|125
|Putts Per Round
|29.1
|28.65
|54
|Par Breakers
|26.23%
|21.14%
|125
|Bogey Avoidance
|8.95%
|13.42%
|63
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Long's Best Finishes
- Long, who has participated in 37 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 37 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 51.4%.
Long's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Long's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 2.487 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- Long produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Barbasol Championship, ranking 17th in the field at 3.136. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Long put up his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.322. In that event, he finished 48th.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, Long posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.852, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Long posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.339) in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship. That ranked 16th in the field.
Long's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-0.547
|-0.182
|141
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|0.633
|-0.449
|178
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1.790
|0.209
|39
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|0.127
|0.320
|43
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2.003
|-0.102
|117
Stats in the table above cover this FedExCup season.
Long's Results This Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Position
|Round Scores
|Score
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|78-68
|146
|+2
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|30
|70-70-70-70
|280
|-8
|23
|October 12-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|53
|68-68-68-75
|279
|-1
|6
|October 27-29
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|44
|68-68-72-68
|276
|-8
|11
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|MC
|71-69
|140
|-2
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|70-77
|147
|+7
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|139
|-3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|48
|68-70-67-68
|273
|-7
|8
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|71-71-65
|207
|-9
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|71-73-76-79
|299
|+11
|3
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|72-70-71-71
|284
|-3
|8
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|71-71-68-72
|282
|-2
|11
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|70-71-71-72
|284
|E
|8
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|71-73
|144
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|153
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|71-68-71-73
|283
|-1
|40
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-74
|148
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-74
|151
|+7
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|68-72-68-75
|283
|-1
|5
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|70-68-70-65
|273
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|143
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|71-65-71-66
|273
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|142
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-71
|152
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|74-69-74-70
|287
|-1
|5
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|138
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|141
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|139
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|16
|66-67-71-69
|273
|-15
|28
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-65-72-68
|275
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|145
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-71
|146
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|69-69-73-68
|279
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|66-68-72-67
|273
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-66-67-69
|271
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|66-68-65-69
|268
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|139
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
