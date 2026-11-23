Points and payouts: See what each player earned at The RSM Classic
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Marco Penge's clutch playoff approach is the Shot of the Day
Penge earns 500 FedExCup points, $1.33M with his win at Sea Island
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Players in This Article
Penge earns 500 FedExCup points, $1.33M with his win at Sea Island
Talk about a Monday qualifier!
For the third time in eight tournaments of the FedExCup Fall, an extra day was required to arrive at an outcome. Fittingly, for The RSM Classic that concluded on Monday, an extra hole was needed to determine its winner, but there was much more on the line than who won the season finale of the 2026 PGA Tour.
PGA Tour rookie Marco Penge took the title in a four-way playoff with a short-range birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole in overtime. Max Greyserman, Haotong Li and Michael Thorbjornsen all missed their birdie tries before the Englishman converted. When he did, he earned 500 FedExCup points and $1,332,000 of the $7.4 million purse. The quartet posted 16-under 266 in regulation.
Penge’s bevy of benefits didn’t stop there, however. For that detail and a full rundown of who played their way into the various tiers of PGA Tour membership for 2027, scroll or swipe past the breakdown of the 66 who cashed at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|P1
|Marco Penge
|266 / -16
|500.000
|$1,332,000.00
|P2
|Haotong Li
|266 / -16
|208.333
|$559,933.33
|P2
|Max Greyserman
|266 / -16
|208.333
|$559,933.33
|P2
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|266 / -16
|n/a (top 50)
|$559,933.33
|T5
|Rasmus Højgaard
|268 / -14
|105.000
|$285,825.00
|T5
|Jackson Koivun
|268 / -14
|105.000
|$285,825.00
|T7
|Harris English
|269 / -13
|87.500
|$240,500.00
|T7
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|269 / -13
|87.500
|$240,500.00
|9
|Nick Dunlap
|270 / -12
|80.000
|$216,450.00
|T10
|Brooks Koepka
|271 / -11
|65.400
|$172,050.00
|T10
|Max McGreevy
|271 / -11
|65.400
|$172,050.00
|T10
|Sami Valimaki
|271 / -11
|65.400
|$172,050.00
|T10
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|271 / -11
|65.400
|$172,050.00
|T10
|Ricky Castillo
|271 / -11
|65.400
|$172,050.00
|T15
|Emiliano Grillo
|272 / -10
|50.000
|$116,550.00
|T15
|Taylor Pendrith
|272 / -10
|50.000
|$116,550.00
|T15
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|272 / -10
|50.000
|$116,550.00
|T15
|Maverick McNealy
|272 / -10
|n/a (top 50)
|$116,550.00
|T15
|Doug Ghim
|272 / -10
|50.000
|$116,550.00
|T15
|Carson Young
|272 / -10
|50.000
|$116,550.00
|T21
|Denny McCarthy
|273 / -9
|38.250
|$74,616.67
|T21
|Davis Riley
|273 / -9
|38.250
|$74,616.67
|T21
|J.T. Poston
|273 / -9
|n/a (top 50)
|$74,616.67
|T21
|Vince Whaley
|273 / -9
|38.250
|$74,616.67
|T21
|Danny Walker
|273 / -9
|38.250
|$74,616.67
|T21
|Harry Hall
|273 / -9
|38.250
|$74,616.67
|T27
|Joel Dahmen
|274 / -8
|27.250
|$49,626.25
|T27
|Mark Hubbard
|274 / -8
|27.250
|$49,626.25
|T27
|Chad Ramey
|274 / -8
|27.250
|$49,626.25
|T27
|Matthieu Pavon
|274 / -8
|27.250
|$49,626.25
|T27
|Ben James
|274 / -8
|27.250
|$49,626.25
|T27
|Pierceson Coody
|274 / -8
|27.250
|$49,626.25
|T27
|Michael Brennan
|274 / -8
|n/a (top 50)
|$49,626.25
|T27
|Neal Shipley
|274 / -8
|27.250
|$49,626.25
|T35
|Ben Kohles
|275 / -7
|19.000
|$36,852.00
|T35
|Keith Mitchell
|275 / -7
|19.000
|$36,852.00
|T35
|Taylor Moore
|275 / -7
|19.000
|$36,852.00
|T35
|Lee Hodges
|275 / -7
|19.000
|$36,852.00
|T35
|Jesper Svensson
|275 / -7
|19.000
|$36,852.00
|T40
|Patton Kizzire
|276 / -6
|14.000
|$29,230.00
|T40
|Nick Hardy
|276 / -6
|14.000
|$29,230.00
|T40
|Ryo Hisatsune
|276 / -6
|n/a (top 50)
|$29,230.00
|T40
|John VanDerLaan
|276 / -6
|14.000
|$29,230.00
|T40
|Chandler Phillips
|276 / -6
|14.000
|$29,230.00
|T45
|Keegan Bradley
|277 / -5
|9.500
|$21,111.14
|T45
|Kristoffer Ventura
|277 / -5
|9.500
|$21,111.14
|T45
|Jordan Smith
|277 / -5
|9.500
|$21,111.14
|T45
|Hank Lebioda
|277 / -5
|9.500
|$21,111.14
|T45
|Hayden Springer
|277 / -5
|9.500
|$21,111.14
|T45
|Steven Fisk
|277 / -5
|9.500
|$21,111.14
|T45
|Davis Thompson
|277 / -5
|9.500
|$21,111.14
|T52
|Andrew Putnam
|278 / -4
|7.000
|$17,834.00
|T52
|Jeremy Paul
|278 / -4
|7.000
|$17,834.00
|T52
|David Ford
|278 / -4
|7.000
|$17,834.00
|T55
|Andrew Novak
|279 / -3
|5.900
|$17,316.00
|T55
|Karl Vilips
|279 / -3
|5.900
|$17,316.00
|57
|Chris Kirk
|280 / -2
|5.600
|$17,094.00
|T58
|Zecheng Dou
|281 / -1
|5.300
|$16,872.00
|T58
|Davis Chatfield
|281 / -1
|5.300
|$16,872.00
|T60
|Zac Blair
|282 / E
|4.900
|$16,576.00
|T60
|Kensei Hirata
|282 / E
|4.900
|$16,576.00
|T62
|Brice Garnett
|283 / 1
|4.400
|$16,206.00
|T62
|Garrick Higgo
|283 / 1
|4.400
|$16,206.00
|T62
|Pontus Nyholm
|283 / 1
|4.400
|$16,206.00
|65
|S.Y. Noh
|284 / 2
|4.000
|$15,910.00
|66
|Ben Silverman
|286 / 4
|3.800
|$15,762.00
Given what was at stake at The RSM Classic, you would get the same and different answers to two questions, and all would be correct. First, who won the tournament? And second, who was the winner at Sea Island?
From 147 to 66 to four to one, Penge was the sole survivor in the Golden Isles, but everyone who made the cut sat out all of Saturday due to an unplayable Seaside Course that hosts the third and final rounds. As a result, each round was shoved forward a day to force the Monday finish. (The par-70 Seaside shares host duties with the Plantation Course, a par 72, for the first two rounds.)
The RSM Classic already boasted the longest consecutive streak of breakthrough winners at five, so Penge extends it. He’s the third first-time winner of the FedExCup Fall and the 11th this season that was composed of 45 tournaments with 46 winners. (Due to its team format, the Zurich Classic yields two winners, one of which was Alex Fitzpatrick, who is among the first-timers in 2026.) Penge also is the fifth rookie to win this season.
In addition to his payout and FedExCup points, the 28-year-old pockets exemptions into the 2027 editions of THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA Championship. Additionally, his PGA Tour membership exemption is extended through 2028 when he will compete in the inaugural Championship Series.
Penge’s 11th-hour victory already was rife with drama given that he arrived for his debut at Sea Island at 120th in the FedExCup and not yet fully exempt for 2027. But with the injection of 500 FedExCup points, he vaults to 64th. Nos. 51-60 are guaranteed entry into the first two Signature Events of next season. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational use those outside that bubble to fill their fields of 80 and 72, respectively. Earlier this year, they dropped to a respectively 74th and 63rd in the FedExCup to do just that, so Penge isn’t necessarily shut out of either just yet.
That range very much was the secondary objective for the guys who pegged it at Sea Island and eventually found themselves outside a realistic shot to win. It showed. Doug Ghim (T15) and Ben Kohles (T35) elbowed in at 57th and 60th in the FedExCup, respectively. Steven Fisk (T45) dropped to 61st while idle Max Homa dropped to 63rd.
Further down the standings, there was considerable and predictable drama surrounding the attention to the top-100 bubble, for that is the line of demarcation for fully exempt status. Penge crashed the cohort in the biggest of ways but he was the only one to climb in. That left David Lipsky as the odd man out. After missing the cut, he tumbled five slots to 102nd.
Three layers of conditional status also were set at Sea Island. The first is for the grouping from 101-110 in the FedExCup. This includes Brooks Koepka (T10), who rose seven spots to 108th. Because of the provisions of the Returning Member Program, he does not influence the positions below him, so Jason Day at 111th qualifies in the 101-110 category. Haotong Li (P2), Rasmus Højgaard (T5) and Emiliano Grillo (T15) all escalated with their finishes in the finale. Li jumped 31 spots to 103rd, Højgaard gained 15 to 107th and Grillo managed an increase of three to 110th. A.J. Ewart (MC), Chris Kirk (57th) and Mackenzie Hughes (MC) were dispatched to 112th, 113th and 114th, respectively.
While the aforementioned trio fell into the 111-125 category, it was an improvement for Adrien Dumont de Chassart. His T7 lifted him eight positions to 120th. Meanwhile, Max McGreevy rode his T10 to 126th, which is the final spot inside this range due to Koepka’s higher ranking. Erik van Rooyen opened the week at 125th but withdrew pre-tournament with an injured rib. Unable to advance or defend his position, the South African dropped to 131st.
The last of the conditional status categories is reserved for those 126-150 in the FedExCup. In a clutch performance that will be worth remembering, Nick Dunlap spun a field-best, 6-under 64 on Monday to finish ninth. That translated into a leap of 18 spots to 150th. That bumped Peter Malnati (MC) two slots to 153rd. Pontus Nyholm hung on to the last position of 151st with a T62. The rookie finished 5.495 FedExCup points clear of Hank Lebioda (T45) in 152nd.
With so many narratives attached to membership implications, lest it be ignored that Sami Valimaki tied for 10th in his first title defense on the PGA Tour.