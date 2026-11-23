Penge’s 11th-hour victory already was rife with drama given that he arrived for his debut at Sea Island at 120th in the FedExCup and not yet fully exempt for 2027. But with the injection of 500 FedExCup points, he vaults to 64th. Nos. 51-60 are guaranteed entry into the first two Signature Events of next season. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational use those outside that bubble to fill their fields of 80 and 72, respectively. Earlier this year, they dropped to a respectively 74th and 63rd in the FedExCup to do just that, so Penge isn’t necessarily shut out of either just yet.