The RSM Classic props: First-time winner trend points to betting value on St. Simons Island
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Running with Rick: Three players poised for success at The RSM Classic
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The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club on Georgia’s Golden Isles marks the annual finish line in the PGA Tour season.
For the eighth and final event in the FedExCup Fall, DraftKings Sportsbook provides multiple markets to conquer before the Tour breaks for the holidays. The Seaside (host) and Plantation courses will entertain a field of 147 players, including defending champion Sami Valimaki (+5500). Let’s go!
(Editor’s note: For more expert betting picks, fantasy advice and event previews, visit DraftKings Network.)
The top five players at DraftKings without a PGA Tour victory are favorite Ben James (+1900), followed by Doug Ghim (+2500), Jordan Smith (+2900), Kristoffer Ventura (+3700) and Ben Kohles (+3900). The previous five winners of this event are first-time winners on Tour. So were eight of the last 10 champions. There is a trend for picking a champion this week!
All five of these players make compelling cases, but I am backing Kristoffer Ventura (+3700) to pull off the upset. After he finished second at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, he added another top-10 payday (T10) at the Austin Championship on Monday. He ranks 19th in Total Driving Efficiency and sixth in Greens in Regulation. Last year, he closed with a 61 on the Seaside Course and missed tying the course record by a shot. With a win, he would become the third international winner in the last four Sea Island events.
Kristoffer Ventura reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes birdie at Austin
Top 5 (including ties)
- Ben James (+365)
In his last six starts on Tour, he cashed T5 or better in four, including his playoff loss to Blades Brown two weeks ago at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal. The only missing element is a bit of luck on Sunday. Entering the week ranked 53rd, he's locked in for the Aon Next 10 for Signature Events in early 2027. Winning becomes the sole focus now. Consider this an insurance policy for the favorite at the top of the DraftKings board.
Ben James sinks 20-foot eagle putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology
Top 20 (including ties)
- Denny McCarthy (+210), Ben Kohles (+144) and Jordan Smith (+124); Same Game Parlay (+1594)
I hit on this market last week with Kohles and Smith at the Austin Championship. This week, I will burn some of my winnings and add McCarthy for a chance at a whopper. McCarthy, a star on Bermuda greens, arrives with four consecutive paydays of T29 or better, including T6 his last time out at the World Wide Technology Championship. The Virginia native made the cut in his previous five visits and owns three top-10 paydays in nine starts since 2018.
Top 10 (including ties)
- Trace Crowe (+540)
OK, I’ll bite. Last week, he led after 18, 36 and 54 holes, but a final-round 69 wasn’t enough to catch Chad Ramey in Monday’s finale. He played the par-5 holes in 14 under and ranked in the top five in Strokes Gained: Putting. Crowe also finished T3 at the Bank of Utah Championship and cashed T11 at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He’s first on Tour this season in Fairway Proximity and eighth in Birdie or Better Conversion Percentage, both helpful in a shootout!
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