All five of these players make compelling cases, but I am backing Kristoffer Ventura (+3700) to pull off the upset. After he finished second at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, he added another top-10 payday (T10) at the Austin Championship on Monday. He ranks 19th in Total Driving Efficiency and sixth in Greens in Regulation. Last year, he closed with a 61 on the Seaside Course and missed tying the course record by a shot. With a win, he would become the third international winner in the last four Sea Island events.