Top 100 watch: Which players are on edge of 2027 eligibility at The RSM Classic?
4 Min Read
Running with Rick: Three players poised for success at The RSM Classic
Players in Article
Players in This Article
NOTE: For every tournament until the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall, Rob is focusing on four PGA Tour members who are outside the top 100 of the FedExCup standings and not yet fully exempt for the 2027 season. None appear in his Power Rankingsor Sleepers for the same tournament.
Billy Horschel
- Age: 39
- FedExCup rank: 101
- Seasons on the PGA Tour: 16
- Odds to win The RSM Classic: +9600
The 2014 FedExCup champion sits on the cruel side of the indiscriminate border that separates fully exempt status from the rest, and he’s only about eight points outside the bubble. Without needing help from others, a top-50 finish at The RSM Classic would get the job done. That said, he failed to cash in his last two appearances at Sea Island Golf Club and hasn’t made a cut here since losing in a playoff 10 years ago to Mackenzie Hughes. This is his last PGA Tour start in his 30s as well. For a decorated and proud veteran of the professional game, it doesn’t seem possible that he won’t deliver and begin anew in 2027. He’s also already crashed into the top 100 once in the FedExCup Fall, and he wouldn’t even be the first to do it twice. Max Greyserman, who is 91st entering the week, owns that honor.
Billy Horschel's 202-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at Austin
Chris Kirk
- Age: 41
- FedExCup rank: 107
- Seasons on the PGA Tour: 16
- Odds to win The RSM Classic: +4400
He’s the answer to this question: Who won the first PGA Tour event when the circuit returned to its calendar-year schedule in 2024? Indeed, he prevailed at The Sentry (Hawaii), and this week’s season finale doubles as his final start on status via that victory. Sea Island is also the site of his second of six titles when he won what was the first of two tournaments during his best season of 2013-14. Results are mixed since, but the former full-time St. Simons Island resident has never missed an edition since splashing in 2010, and he won’t need another trophy to rise into the top 100 of the FedExCup. Yet, it wouldn’t be surprising given his recent form. Before he stumbled at the Austin Championship, he ripped off eight consecutive paydays, a surge that included three top 10s and another pair of top 25s.
Chris Kirk drains 20-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Austin
Lee Hodges
- Age: 31
- FedExCup rank: 105
- Seasons on the PGA Tour: Five
- Odds to win The RSM Classic: +12000
After wasting no time in fulfilling the terms of his Minor Medical Extension with a T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii – he’s the only golfer to do so this season – he drifted outside the top 100 in the FedExCup. It’s the same vicinity where he landed last year (101st), but with the boost of a T4 at Sea Island at the time. He also finished T5 here in 2024, so this might be the spot he’d choose when facing the challenge at the finish line. While there’s a narrative that it’d be a shame if he didn’t pay off the early success made possible by the medical extension, the relevant and timely angle is that his tee-to-green game alone should position him nicely to cash and surge to the tape on Sunday.
Lee Hodges hits tee shot to 3 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Austin
Christo Lamprecht
- Age: 25
- FedExCup rank: 202
- Seasons on the PGA Tour: One
- Odds to win The RSM Classic: +300000
With the prospect of PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry imminent (Dec. 10-13), the 25-year-old from South Africa pretty much needs to have the best week of his career to cancel travel reservations. He’s cashed in just six of 24 starts with zero top-45 finishes as a rookie this season. While he’s been able to hang just fine off the tee as expected, the 6-foot-8 talent has struggled in every other part of his game amid the learning curve at the highest level. Suffice it to say that it’s been a disappointing debut for the former standout at Georgia Tech, who finished No. 2 in PGA Tour University in 2024, all the while fellow graduates Michael Thorbjornsen (first), Karl Vilips (10th) and Michael Brennan (12th) have connected for PGA Tour victories since. It’s also fair to cite how Lamprecht had established the precedent as the tallest PGA Tour member of all time, but 2027 PGA Tour rookie Tommy Morrison, who is an inch taller, just recorded a T18 at the Austin Championship. How that could translate for the University of Texas product remains to be seen, but Lamprecht still has this last opportunity to channel his lessons into the kind of success that can better define the early stage of his career. In his only prior appearance at Sea Island, he finished 64th in 2024.
Odds were sourced at DraftKings.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.