With the prospect of PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry imminent (Dec. 10-13), the 25-year-old from South Africa pretty much needs to have the best week of his career to cancel travel reservations. He’s cashed in just six of 24 starts with zero top-45 finishes as a rookie this season. While he’s been able to hang just fine off the tee as expected, the 6-foot-8 talent has struggled in every other part of his game amid the learning curve at the highest level. Suffice it to say that it’s been a disappointing debut for the former standout at Georgia Tech, who finished No. 2 in PGA Tour University in 2024, all the while fellow graduates Michael Thorbjornsen (first), Karl Vilips (10th) and Michael Brennan (12th) have connected for PGA Tour victories since. It’s also fair to cite how Lamprecht had established the precedent as the tallest PGA Tour member of all time, but 2027 PGA Tour rookie Tommy Morrison, who is an inch taller, just recorded a T18 at the Austin Championship. How that could translate for the University of Texas product remains to be seen, but Lamprecht still has this last opportunity to channel his lessons into the kind of success that can better define the early stage of his career. In his only prior appearance at Sea Island, he finished 64th in 2024.