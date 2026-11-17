Ben Kohles has quietly put together one of the most complete games in this field. Over his last 24 rounds, he's gained 1.62 strokes per round, sixth in this field, and he's gaining strokes in all four categories. That completeness is not only impressive considering Kohles has often struggled on the greens, but it is also one of the most predictive indicators of immediate success. This will be his seventh start of the fall, and he's finished T25 or better in all six starts so far, including a runner-up finish in Austin, two shots behind Chad Ramey.