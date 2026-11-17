Running with Rick: Michael Thorbjornsen’s Sea Island history is reason to get excited
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Running with Rick: Three players poised for success at The RSM Classic
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Players in This Article
The FedExCup Fall wraps up at Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, the final full-field event of the PGA Tour season. As usual, the field splits time between two courses for the first two rounds: one round at the Plantation Course (par 72) and one at the Seaside Course (par 70), before everyone who makes the cut plays Seaside on the weekend. With jobs and status on the line this week, there will be plenty of incentivized players battling it out at one of the Tour's most popular venues.
Mother Nature will have a say in the winning score this week, as the coastal winds can dramatically change the playability of the golf courses. It should be no surprise that, over the years, Sea Island has produced a wide range of winning scores. Over the last three years alone, we have seen Maverick McNealy win at 16 under, and Ludvig Åberg win at 29 under. That 13-shot difference between the highest and lowest winning score is the second-largest swing on Tour in the last five years.
With the high volatility in scoring, there is also high volatility in player history. Course history is not a strong indicator of success here compared to many other courses. The Seaside Course ranks 73rd out of 89 courses in my "Stickiness Score," which measures how well a player's past results at a course line up with his next trip there.
Mackenzie Hughes is the perfect example. He has four top-five finishes here, including a win in 2016 and runner-up finishes in 2021 and 2023, but he's also missed the cut four times in his 10 starts. That makes sense considering it's a two-course rotation with the aforementioned weather implications.
Brooks Koepka is making his tournament debut in his first Tour start since early August, and Harris English, Sepp Straka and Bud Cauley are all coming off breaks of three months or more. Rust is a fair question, but the data doesn't really support it from a statistical standpoint. Since 2015, regular PGA Tour players coming off a break of 70 days or longer have played about as well relative to their most recent form as anyone else.
Let's build a betting card, using odds from DraftKings.
Ben Kohles has quietly put together one of the most complete games in this field. Over his last 24 rounds, he's gained 1.62 strokes per round, sixth in this field, and he's gaining strokes in all four categories. That completeness is not only impressive considering Kohles has often struggled on the greens, but it is also one of the most predictive indicators of immediate success. This will be his seventh start of the fall, and he's finished T25 or better in all six starts so far, including a runner-up finish in Austin, two shots behind Chad Ramey.
Chad Ramey birdies 72nd hole to secure victory at Austin
His Sea Island history, like most, is all over the place. He finished T5 here in 2023, though he's also missed the cut twice. With a game that has no obvious weakness right now, I'm happy to take Kohles in the top-20 market at +154.
Michael Brennan won the Baycurrent Classic in his last start, which gives him two wins in his last five PGA Tour starts. His stat profile is unique but dangerous. He is one of the most elite drivers on the planet. He's a top-five player this season in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, clubhead speed, driving distance and really any other "speed" metric. That part of his game gives him a solid floor. He's gained about three shots off the tee in a typical four-round week this season, and he's lost strokes off the tee in only two of his 18 four-round starts.
Then he adds in the unique aspect: putting. It's rare for players to have such impressive ability with the longest and shortest clubs in their bag, but Brennan accomplishes just that. Over his last seven starts, he's gained 31.4 strokes on the greens alone.
The rest of his game is a little hit-or-miss, but that's fine considering everything else he has in the bag. He doesn't have to be perfect in every category to contend, which is why he has done it so frequently. Brennan is a threat no matter what the winning score is this week, which is why I've clicked his name in the top-10 market at +194.
Michael Brennan taps in to win at Baycurrent
Doug Ghim was my pick to win last week, which obviously didn't come to fruition. However, there was nothing I saw last week to raise any concerns. He got off to a miserable start, shooting a 73 on Thursday and putting himself in a difficult position. He bounced back with a 66 on Friday, which tied for the low round of the day. He shot 71-70 on the weekend to finish T35.
From a statistical standpoint, nothing has changed. He's one of the best ball-strikers on the PGA Tour this fall. Over his last 24 rounds, he's gained 1.49 strokes tee-to-green, which is second in this field. His approach play alone (+0.87) ranks sixth. He'll look to improve on his T7 here last year, which was his best result in six career trips to Sea Island. There's plenty to bring my attention right back to Ghim, but this time it's the top-five market at +475.
In a world of exciting young players, don't forget about Michael Thorbjornsen. He's already a PGA Tour winner after his victory at the Rocket Classic earlier this year. His game has matured every single year as a professional, and that trend doesn't seem to be stopping any time soon.
Michael Thorbjornsen's winning putt is the Shot of the Day
He's an elite driver, and he's serviceable in most other areas. His putter has held him back at times in his career, but even gaining one stroke on the greens could be good enough for a top-10 finish, like he had at the Genesis Scottish Open. If he gains three or more, he's capable of winning, which was the formula he used in his victory at Detroit Golf Club.
His history at Sea Island is elite. He finished T7 last year and T8 the year prior, and across those eight rounds, he's gained 2.42 strokes per round. That's the best mark in this field among players with at least eight rounds at The RSM, significantly ahead of Eric Cole (+1.87) and Austin Eckroat (+1.58). There are plenty of pathways for Thorbjornsen to get to the top of the board this week, which is why he is my pick to win The RSM Classic at +2800.
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