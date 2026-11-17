Odds outlook: Michael Brennan, Ben James share betting favorite honors at The RSM Classic
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Running with Rick: Three players poised for success at The RSM Classic
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The eighth and final event of the FedExCup Fall concludes with The RSM Classic on St. Simons Island in Georgia's Golden Isles. Hosting for the 17th consecutive season, The RSM Classic has crowned a first-time Tour winner in five consecutive years. Defending champion Sami Valimaki (+6000) leads the field of 147 players, but the co-favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook are three-time Tour winner Michael Brennan (+1600) and rising star Ben James (+1600).
Brennan (+1600), who won the final PGA Tour regular-season event at the Wyndham Championship, also won in his last start in early October at the Baycurrent Classic in Japan. Making his 32nd Tour start, Brennan, just 24, already has three career wins. He returns to The RSM Classic for the second consecutive season, and he learned last year that 11 under (T51) is not low enough to contend on the Seaside and Plantation courses. He has made the cut in his last 11 starts and 21 of 27 for the year.
James (+1600), who joined the Tour in June, has done everything but earn his first win. In his first Tour start as a professional, the tee-to-green machine led after 36 holes at the RBC Canadian Open. He closed with a 61 at the Wyndham Championship to finish third, then followed with another 61 on Sunday at the Biltmore Asheville Championship to take second place. Staring down a 20-foot eagle putt at the final hole of the World Wide Technology Championship to force a playoff, he calmly holed his second-longest putt of the week. Unable to knock off 19-year-old Blades Brown in the playoff, James earned his fifth top-five payday in 13 starts as a professional. His weekly odds at FanDuel suggest that his first win is right around the corner.
Ben James's 250-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology
Doug Ghim (+2000) had to wait until Monday to secure his T35 finish at the Austin Championship. He has cashed in seven straight events, including five consecutive weekends playing in the FedExCup Fall. As well as he hits it tee-to-green, those results are not surprising. Ghim returns to St. Simons Island for his seventh start, and fourth consecutive. Never confused with the longest hitters on Tour, he will enjoy the target golf on the Atlantic Ocean and look to improve on his career-best T7 payday from 2025.
Brown (+2200) joins Jackson Koivun (+2200) as the next generation of stars who will populate this column for years to come. Both youngsters have won since the end of July, and both are ranked in the top 65 of the Official World Golf Ranking. Two weeks ago, Brown became the fourth-youngest winner on Tour (19) at the World Wide Technology Championship. This week, he began Monday morning in the top 20 in the final round at the Austin Championship en route to a T4 finish. What pressure? Koivun, who shot 70-74 to miss the cut, will have more prep time on the lightly renovated Seaside Course. Koivun is the better putter of the duo, but Brown is more consistent tee-to-green.
Blades Brown birdies to win in playoff at World Wide Technology
Maverick McNealy (+2700), the 2024 champion, returns to action for the first time since earning T59 at the Baycurrent Classic in Japan. He also makes his first start at Sea Island Golf Club since he earned the trophy in November 2024. His elite short game covers his iron game (Strokes Gained: Approach 124th), but he has only three top-10 paydays in 2026, with the last coming at the BMW Championship at Bellerive in August.
Joining McNealy at +2700 are a pair of big-hitting power players Keith Mitchell (+2700) and Michael Thorbjornsen (+2700). Mitchell is making his 10th start at The RSM Classic and is in search of his first top-10 payday. A resident of St. Simons Island, he returned home after earning a T8 at El Cardonal at Los Cabos and a share of second place at the Baycurrent Classic. Now 34, Mitchell’s only victory on Tour is the 2019 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Thorbjornsen, who broke through for his first win in early summer at the Rocket Classic, is making just his second start of the FedExCup Fall (T33, Baycurrent Classic). Unlike Mitchell, Thorbjornsen has flourished without the distractions of a home on St. Simons Island. The Stanford alum is 31-under par in two visits and earned T7 money in 2025 after he cashed T8 in 2024. All eight rounds are in the 60s.
Sea Island residents also include 2022 playoff runner-up Brian Harman (+3000), 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open winner Andrew Novak (+3000), and J.T. Poston (+3000), who cashed T7 in 2025 and T5 in 2024 in his backyard. Chris Kirk (+4500), the 2013 winner, has played in every event since the inception of the event in 2010. He makes his 17th appearance.
Here's a look at the odds for selected players in the field, with odds via FanDuel (subject to change):
+3300: Matt Wallace
+3500: Keegan Bradley, Harris English
+5500: Alex Smalley, Max Greyserman, Davis Thompson, Mac Meissner
+6000: Mackenzie Hughes, Trace Crowe, Steven Fisk
+6500: Marco Penge, Sepp Straka, David Ford, Johnny Keefer, Ryo Hisatsune
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