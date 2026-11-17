Joining McNealy at +2700 are a pair of big-hitting power players Keith Mitchell (+2700) and Michael Thorbjornsen (+2700). Mitchell is making his 10th start at The RSM Classic and is in search of his first top-10 payday. A resident of St. Simons Island, he returned home after earning a T8 at El Cardonal at Los Cabos and a share of second place at the Baycurrent Classic. Now 34, Mitchell’s only victory on Tour is the 2019 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Thorbjornsen, who broke through for his first win in early summer at the Rocket Classic, is making just his second start of the FedExCup Fall (T33, Baycurrent Classic). Unlike Mitchell, Thorbjornsen has flourished without the distractions of a home on St. Simons Island. The Stanford alum is 31-under par in two visits and earned T7 money in 2025 after he cashed T8 in 2024. All eight rounds are in the 60s.