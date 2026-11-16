Points and payouts: See what each player took home from Austin Championship
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Highlights | Round 4 | Austin Championship
Chad Ramey earns 500 FedExCup points, $1.08M with win at Omni Barton Creek
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Chad Ramey earns 500 FedExCup points, $1.08M with win at Omni Barton Creek
Another Monday finish and another success story born from the FedExCup Fall. This time it was Chad Ramey rising to the challenge – and the victory – at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
With persistent rain washing out all of Sunday’s scheduled final round, 65 golfers stayed an extra night in the Hill Country to complete the inaugural tournament held at Fazio Canyons at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa. Amid chillier air and positioned in the final threesome of the first tee, Ramey fashioned a bogey-free, 7-under 65 to post 20-under 268, good for a two-stroke margin over one of the most consistently strong performers of the last few months, Ben Kohles.
This is Ramey’s second PGA Tour title but first in a tournament awarding 500 FedExCup points to the winner. (He broke through at the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship, an Additional Event that yielded 300 points.) The 34-year-old will eventually see a bank deposit in the amount of $1,080,000, albeit a day later than traditionally processed. The total purse was $6 million.
More details on the outcome and impactful movement in the FedExCup are below the breakdown of the 64 professionals and one amateur who finished 72 holes.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Chad Ramey
|268 / -20
|500.000
|$1,080,000.00
|2
|Ben Kohles
|270 / -18
|300.000
|$654,000.00
|3
|Trace Crowe
|271 / -17
|190.000
|$414,000.00
|T4
|Erik van Rooyen
|272 / -16
|115.000
|$252,500.00
|T4
|Hayden Springer
|272 / -16
|115.000
|$252,500.00
|T4
|Blades Brown
|272 / -16
|115.000
|$252,500.00
|T7
|Jordan Smith
|273 / -15
|85.000
|$188,500.00
|T7
|Austin Smotherman
|273 / -15
|85.000
|$188,500.00
|T7
|Sami Valimaki
|273 / -15
|85.000
|$188,500.00
|T10
|Joel Dahmen
|274 / -14
|67.500
|$145,500.00
|T10
|Kristoffer Ventura
|274 / -14
|67.500
|$145,500.00
|T10
|Kevin Yu
|274 / -14
|67.500
|$145,500.00
|T10
|Mac Meissner
|274 / -14
|67.500
|$145,500.00
|T14
|Rafael Campos
|275 / -13
|54.000
|$106,500.00
|T14
|Max Homa
|275 / -13
|54.000
|$106,500.00
|T14
|John VanDerLaan
|275 / -13
|54.000
|$106,500.00
|T14
|Will Gordon
|275 / -13
|54.000
|$106,500.00
|T18
|Zac Blair
|276 / -12
|46.000
|$82,500.00
|T18
|Max Greyserman
|276 / -12
|46.000
|$82,500.00
|T18
|Pierceson Coody
|276 / -12
|46.000
|$82,500.00
|T18
|Tommy Morrison
|276 / -12
|n/a (non-member)
|$82,500.00
|T22
|Brian Harman
|277 / -11
|38.125
|$62,700.00
|T22
|Emilio Gonzalez
|277 / -11
|38.125
|$62,700.00
|T22
|Christiaan Maas
|277 / -11
|n/a (non-member)
|$62,700.00
|T22
|Miles Russell - a
|277 / -11
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T26
|A.J. Ewart
|278 / -10
|31.000
|$47,100.00
|T26
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|278 / -10
|31.000
|$47,100.00
|T26
|Lee Hodges
|278 / -10
|31.000
|$47,100.00
|T26
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|278 / -10
|31.000
|$47,100.00
|T26
|Neal Shipley
|278 / -10
|31.000
|$47,100.00
|T31
|Kevin Streelman
|279 / -9
|24.250
|$38,400.00
|T31
|Emiliano Grillo
|279 / -9
|24.250
|$38,400.00
|T31
|Mark Hubbard
|279 / -9
|24.250
|$38,400.00
|T31
|Rasmus Højgaard
|279 / -9
|24.250
|$38,400.00
|T35
|Billy Horschel
|280 / -8
|19.500
|$31,950.00
|T35
|Doug Ghim
|280 / -8
|19.500
|$31,950.00
|T35
|Sam Stevens
|280 / -8
|19.500
|$31,950.00
|T35
|Austin Eckroat
|280 / -8
|19.500
|$31,950.00
|T39
|Brendon Todd
|281 / -7
|16.000
|$27,300.00
|T39
|Ben Martin
|281 / -7
|16.000
|$27,300.00
|T39
|Zecheng Dou
|281 / -7
|16.000
|$27,300.00
|T42
|Haotong Li
|282 / -6
|12.100
|$22,500.00
|T42
|Justin Lower
|282 / -6
|12.100
|$22,500.00
|T42
|Aaron Wise
|282 / -6
|12.100
|$22,500.00
|T42
|Dylan Wu
|282 / -6
|12.100
|$22,500.00
|T42
|Johnny Keefer
|282 / -6
|12.100
|$22,500.00
|T47
|Brice Garnett
|283 / -5
|8.500
|$16,345.71
|T47
|Jeffrey Kang
|283 / -5
|8.500
|$16,345.71
|T47
|Hank Lebioda
|283 / -5
|8.500
|$16,345.71
|T47
|Vince Whaley
|283 / -5
|8.500
|$16,345.71
|T47
|Max McGreevy
|283 / -5
|8.500
|$16,345.71
|T47
|Chandler Blanchet
|283 / -5
|8.500
|$16,345.71
|T47
|Matt McCarty
|283 / -5
|n/a (top 50)
|$16,345.71
|T54
|Tyler Duncan
|284 / -4
|6.100
|$14,260.00
|T54
|Chandler Phillips
|284 / -4
|6.100
|$14,260.00
|T54
|Gordon Sargent
|284 / -4
|6.100
|$14,260.00
|T57
|Zach Bauchou
|285 / -3
|5.500
|$13,920.00
|T57
|Davis Chatfield
|285 / -3
|5.500
|$13,920.00
|T59
|David Lipsky
|286 / -2
|5.100
|$13,680.00
|T59
|Isaiah Salinda
|286 / -2
|5.100
|$13,680.00
|T61
|Patton Kizzire
|287 / -1
|4.700
|$13,440.00
|T61
|Marcelo Rozo
|287 / -1
|4.700
|$13,440.00
|63
|Marco Penge
|289 / 1
|4.400
|$13,260.00
|64
|John Parry
|291 / 3
|4.200
|$13,140.00
|65
|Jesper Svensson
|292 / 4
|4.000
|$13,020.00
Not all winners sign for the lowest score in their final round, but Ramey did. He poured in seven birdies, the last of which came from just inside 10 feet to seal the title. He also led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting for the week. It’s the culmination of a 7-for-7 stretch since the Wyndham Championship that had featured only one top-30 finish until Monday, a T25 at last week’s World Wide Technology Championship.
Ramey isn’t unfamiliar with the spoils, but times have changed since he first lifted a trophy in the Dominican Republic. The win still shores up status as a winner for two seasons beyond the current, but he’s now exempt into the new Championship Series in 2028. He’s also punched tickets into the 2027 editions of The Players Championship and the PGA Championship. While he’s been a fixture at TPC Sawgrass since his rookie season of 2021-22, he hasn’t returned to the major since his only appearance, made possible by his first victory at the time.
To be certain, Ramey is a deserving champion, but the Austin Championship was setting up to be Trace Crowe's coronation. After opening with a field-low 62 at Barton Creek, the 30-year-old retained sole possession of the outright lead after the second and third rounds, but he settled for a 3-under 69 in the finale to finish three shots off Ramey’s pace.
Crowe’s consolation ain’t too shabby, however. The solo third lifted him 30 spots in the FedExCup to 87th with only The RSM Classic remaining. The top 100 in points are fully exempt on the PGA Tour in 2027. Ramey was the only other in the field in Texas who crashed into the top 100. He jumped 68 slots to 68th. Billy Horschel (T35) and Chandler Phillips (T54) were displaced to 101st and 102nd, respectively. It’s the second time that Horschel has been bumped during the FedExCup Fall.
Both Ramey and Crowe are among the 147 commitments at Sea Island Resort this week. It’s not only the season finale, but it’s also the last chance to qualify for the first class of the Aon Next 10. When the dust settled in Austin, Jordan Smith (T7) crashed the party with a gain of six spots to 56th. Max Homa (T14) also climbed a spot and into the bubble at 60th. Doug Ghim (T35) and Harry Hall (DNP) tumbled outside to 62nd and 63rd, respectively.
Elsewhere, among the representatives of the University of Texas who pegged it near their collegiate stomping grounds, recent graduates Tommy Morrison placed T18 and Christiaan Maas landed another stroke back at T22. Morrison is also a Korn Ferry Tour graduate this year, so he’ll be a rookie on the PGA Tour in 2027.
A total of 67 golfers survived the 36-hole cut but both Nicholas Lindheim (undisclosed) and William Mouw (illness) withdrew before the final round.