Ramey isn’t unfamiliar with the spoils, but times have changed since he first lifted a trophy in the Dominican Republic. The win still shores up status as a winner for two seasons beyond the current, but he’s now exempt into the new Championship Series in 2028. He’s also punched tickets into the 2027 editions of The Players Championship and the PGA Championship. While he’s been a fixture at TPC Sawgrass since his rookie season of 2021-22, he hasn’t returned to the major since his only appearance, made possible by his first victory at the time.