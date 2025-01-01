PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

2025 The Sentry Preview: Betting Odds & Stats

1 Min Read

Golfbet News

NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 15, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    The PGA TOUR heads to Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, this week for the 2024 The Sentry. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73
    • Purse: $20,000,000.00
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    Betting profiles for the 2024 The Sentry

    Click here for scoring and tee times.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.