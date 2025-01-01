2025 The Sentry Preview: Betting Odds & Stats
The PGA TOUR heads to Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, this week for the 2024 The Sentry. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73
- Purse: $20,000,000.00
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
Betting profiles for the 2024 The Sentry
- Ludvig Åberg Click here for player betting preview.
- Byeong Hun An Click here for player betting preview.
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout Click here for player betting preview.
- Akshay Bhatia Click here for player betting preview.
- Keegan Bradley Click here for player betting preview.
- Sam Burns Click here for player betting preview.
- Rafael Campos Click here for player betting preview.
- Patrick Cantlay Click here for player betting preview.
- Wyndham Clark Click here for player betting preview.
- Eric Cole Click here for player betting preview.
- Corey Conners Click here for player betting preview.
- Cam Davis Click here for player betting preview.
- Jason Day Click here for player betting preview.
- Thomas Detry Click here for player betting preview.
- Nick Dunlap Click here for player betting preview.
- Nico Echavarria Click here for player betting preview.
- Austin Eckroat Click here for player betting preview.
- Tony Finau Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt Fitzpatrick Click here for player betting preview.
- Brice Garnett Click here for player betting preview.
- Chris Gotterup Click here for player betting preview.
- Max Greyserman Click here for player betting preview.
- Adam Hadwin Click here for player betting preview.
- Harry Hall Click here for player betting preview.
- Brian Harman Click here for player betting preview.
- Russell Henley Click here for player betting preview.
- Tom Hoge Click here for player betting preview.
- Max Homa Click here for player betting preview.
- Billy Horschel Click here for player betting preview.
- Viktor Hovland Click here for player betting preview.
- Sungjae Im Click here for player betting preview.
- Stephan Jaeger Click here for player betting preview.
- Si Woo Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Chris Kirk Click here for player betting preview.
- Patton Kizzire Click here for player betting preview.
- Jake Knapp Click here for player betting preview.
- Robert MacIntyre Click here for player betting preview.
- Peter Malnati Click here for player betting preview.
- Hideki Matsuyama Click here for player betting preview.
- Denny McCarthy Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt McCarty Click here for player betting preview.
- Maverick McNealy Click here for player betting preview.
- Collin Morikawa Click here for player betting preview.
- Alex Noren Click here for player betting preview.
- Matthieu Pavon Click here for player betting preview.
- Taylor Pendrith Click here for player betting preview.
- J.T. Poston Click here for player betting preview.
- Aaron Rai Click here for player betting preview.
- Davis Riley Click here for player betting preview.
- Xander Schauffele Click here for player betting preview.
- Adam Scott Click here for player betting preview.
- Sepp Straka Click here for player betting preview.
- Nick Taylor Click here for player betting preview.
- Sahith Theegala Click here for player betting preview.
- Justin Thomas Click here for player betting preview.
- Davis Thompson Click here for player betting preview.
- Jhonattan Vegas Click here for player betting preview.
- Cameron Young Click here for player betting preview.
- Kevin Yu Click here for player betting preview.
- Will Zalatoris Click here for player betting preview.
