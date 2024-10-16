Brought to you by
Action Report: Bettors favoring Tom Kim ahead of Shriners Children's Open
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
It’s not often a player on the PGA TOUR wins three consecutive times at an event, but that is what Tom Kim is looking at ahead of the 2024 Shriners Children's Open from TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.
The last time a player won a tournament three times in a row on TOUR was Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic (2009-11).
Even with that in mind, bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook are favoring Kim this week as he’s the most popular player in pre-tournament golf betting.
As of Wednesday, he’s bringing in the most money (16.2%) on the most bets (10%). Kim has also seen his odds go from +1600 to +1200, which are the shortest in the field.
Kim had an inconsistent 2024 season, but all he’s done at this event is win. His highest score in eight rounds is 68 (twice), and his average is 65.5.
Another popular pick is Taylor Pendrith, who is +2200 after opening +2500. He is taking in the second-most bets (5.5%) and the second-most money (12%).
Like Kim, Pendrith was a member of the International Team at last month’s Presidents Cup, where he went 2-3-0. He had a solid 2024 season, logging 14 top-25 finishes, including a win at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
In addition to the strong year, he finished T3 at this event a year ago.
Kim, Harry Hall (+4000) and Pendrith are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities.
Current Handle and Tickets
Handle
1. Tom Kim – 16.2%
2. Taylor Pendrith – 12%
3. Harry Hall – 7.9%
4. Eric Cole – 6.7%
5. Matt McCarty – 5.8%
Tickets
1. Tom Kim – 10%
2. Taylor Pendrith – 5.5%
3. Beau Hossler – 4.4%
4. Harry Hall – 4.2%
5. Davis Thompson – 3.9%
Hall played collegiately at nearby UNLV and has played this event three times, finishing T8-T15-T26, with a scoring average of 67.25.
