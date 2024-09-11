Brought to you by
Action Report: Sahith Theegala popular pick ahead of Procore Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
The PGA TOUR FedExCup Fall will get underway this week with the Procore Championship from the Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
A number of top players are in the field, including defending champion Sahith Theegala, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee and more.
When it comes to golf betting at the BetMGM online sportsbook, Theegala is one of the most popular plays.
As of Wednesday, Theegala, who has the best odds in the field at +1100, is taking in the most tickets (9.2%) and the second-most money (12.2%).
Not only is Theegala the defending champ, but he also has a good record at the Silverado Resort. He has three top-15 finishes in four starts and a scoring average of 68.75.
Another popular pick is J.J. Spaun, who has seen his odds drop from +4000 to +3000. He’s drawing the most money (13.4%) on the third-most bets (6.5%).
Spaun enters in great form, with three top 10s in his last six starts. He also has two top-11 finishes at the Silverado Resort.
Spaun, Neal Shipley (+8000) and Theegala are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities this week.
Current handle & tickets
Handle
1. J.J. Spaun – 13.4%
2. Sahith Theegala – 12.2%
3. Mark Hubbard – 8%
4. Maverick McNealy – 6.9%
5. Luke Clanton – 6.1%
Tickets
1. Sahith Theegala – 9.2%
2. Wyndham Clark – 8.4%
3. J.J. Spaun – 6.5%
4. Max Homa – 5.9%
5. Neal Shipley – 4.8%
Clark (+1200) is the highest-ranked player in the field as he gets ready for the Presidents Cup. He has four top 10s in his last five non-major starts.
Although it was a down year for Homa (+2000), he has won twice at the Silverado Resort, along with two other top 10s.
