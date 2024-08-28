Brought to you by
Action Report: Xander Schauffele popular pick ahead of TOUR Championship
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
The final event of the FedExCup Playoffs is here as the TOUR Championship kicks off from East Lake in Atlanta.
The 30 players in the field will each start with a different score based on where they are in the FedEx Cup standings. For example, No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will begin at 10-under, while Justin Thomas, the last player in the field, will start at even par.
When it comes to golf betting at the BetMGM online sportsbook, bettors prefer Xander Schauffele, who is No. 2 and starting at 8-under, over Scheffler.
As of Wednesday, Schauffele (+225) is drawing the most money (32.5%) on the second-most tickets (11.3%).
Although the course underwent a massive restoration prior to this year’s event, Schauffele has performed better at East Lake than any other player in the field.
Schauffele’s cumulative score of 85-under at East Lake since 2017 is 30 strokes better than the next player, Justin Thomas. He’s also finished no worse than T7 in seven appearances.
Scheffler (+120) is also drawing plenty of action.
He’s drawing the second-most money (26%) on the most tickets (12.2%). Scheffler will start the event with a two-shot lead for the third time. Last year, Scheffler started at 10-under and went only 1-under over 72 holes to finish T6. In 2022, he lost a six-shot lead in the final round to Rory McIlroy after shooting a 3-over 73.
Rory McIlroy (+2000), Ludvig Åberg (+2000) and Schauffele are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities for the week.
Current handle and tickets
Handle
1. Xander Schauffele– 32.5%
2. Scottie Scheffler – 26%
3. Rory McIlroy – 9%
4. Hideki Matsuyama – 7.4%
5. Ludvig Åberg – 6.3%
Tickets
1. Scottie Scheffler – 12.2%
2. Xander Schauffele – 11.3%
3. Rory McIlroy – 11.1%
4. Ludvig Åberg – 10.3%
5. Hideki Matsuyama – 6.8%
McIlroy has a solid track record at East Lake. He has finished inside the top eight in six of his past seven starts. McIlroy started at 5-under when he won by four shots in 2019 and 4-under when he beat Scheffler two years ago.
