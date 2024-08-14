Action Report: Scottie Scheffler massive favorite for FedEx St. Jude Championship

As of Wednesday, Scottie Scheffler has the shortest odds to win at +400 (the next closest is Xander Schauffele at +800) and is drawing a massive 25.3% of the money on 21.7% of the tickets. Scheffler, who is coming off winning the gold medal at the Olympics, has six wins in 16 PGA TOUR starts this season to go along with 14 top-10 finishes. He doesn’t have the best record at TPC Southwind, though. Scheffler’s best finish is 14th in 2021. He was T31 a year ago.