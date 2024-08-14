Action Report: Scottie Scheffler massive favorite for FedEx St. Jude Championship
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
The FedExCup Playoffs are here, and they're kicking off with the FedEx St. Jude Championship from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Only the top 70 players in the standings are in the field, and it’s no surprise who has the best odds to win and is the most popular play among golf bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook.
As of Wednesday, Scottie Scheffler has the shortest odds to win at +400 (the next closest is Xander Schauffele at +800) and is drawing a massive 25.3% of the money on 21.7% of the tickets. Scheffler, who is coming off winning the gold medal at the Olympics, has six wins in 16 PGA TOUR starts this season to go along with 14 top-10 finishes. He doesn’t have the best record at TPC Southwind, though. Scheffler’s best finish is 14th in 2021. He was T31 a year ago.
Unsurprisingly, Rory McIlroy (+1000) is another popular pick. McIlroy is taking in the second-most money (11.9%) on the third-most tickets (8%). He has a much better record than Scheffler at this event, including a T3 finish a year ago. The 35-year-old finished two shots out of a playoff for bronze at the Olympics, and before that missed the cut at The Open Championship. Collin Morikawa (+1200) is also a favorite among bettors, with the third-most money (10%) on the fourth-most tickets (5.7%). In four starts at TPC Southwind, Morikawa has yet to finish outside the top 20.
Scheffler, McIlroy and Morikawa are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities.
Current handle and tickets
Handle
1. Scottie Scheffler– 25.3%
2. Rory McIlroy – 11.9%
3. Collin Morikawa – 10%
4. Xander Schauffele – 7.6%
5. Russell Henley – 6.5%
Tickets
1. Scottie Scheffler – 21.7%
2. Xander Schauffele – 10%
3. Rory McIlroy – 8%
4. Collin Morikawa – 5.7%
5. Ludvig Åberg – 4.3%
Aside from a T6 finish in 2020, Schauffele doesn’t have the greatest history at this event, but he’s obviously had a terrific season, highlighted by two majors.
Defending champion Lucas Glover did not qualify for the Playoffs and is not in the field.
