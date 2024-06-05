Action Report: Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland popular picks ahead of the Memorial presented by Workday
2 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
It’s a busy three-week stretch on the PGA TOUR, with two PGA TOUR Signature Events sandwiched around the U.S. Open.
Things get going this week at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, hosted by Jack Nicklaus at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. And when it comes to golf betting, bettors are favoring Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland.
As of Wednesday, Scheffler (+400) is pulling in the highest handle (30.4%) on the most tickets (12.6%).
Scheffler has some strong recent results at this event, finishing third a year ago and third in 2021. Even more impressive is his play this season.
The 27-year-old is in the midst of 10 straight top-10 finishes, including four wins and two runner-up finishes. Scheffler did not play last week after finishing T2 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Hovland (+1600), who is the defending champion, is drawing the second-highest handle (10.6) on the second-most tickets (7.14%).
Although Hovland has struggled this year, he is coming off a third-place finish at the PGA Championship. The recent success could be attributed to reuniting with his former swing coach, Joe Mayo.
Scheffler, Hovland and Collin Morikawa (+1400) are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities.
Current Handle and Tickets
Handle
- Scottie Scheffler – 30.4%
- Viktor Hovland – 10.6%
- Collin Morikawa – 9.2%
- Rory McIlroy – 7.0%
- Patrick Cantlay – 6.1%
Tickets
- Scottie Scheffler – 12.6%
- Viktor Hovland – 7.14%
- Rory McIlroy – 7.12%
- Collin Morikawa – 7.0%
- Xander Schauffele – 5.8%
This will be Schauffele’s (+900) first start since winning the PGA Championship. In seven appearances at Muirfield Village, he’s yet to record a top-10 finish.
Meanwhile, Morikawa (+1400) has had plenty of success here. He won in 2020 (Workday Charity Open), finished second in 2021, and withdrew a year ago ahead of the final round due to back spasms when he was two shots back.
