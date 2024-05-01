Action Report: Jordan Spieth popular pick ahead of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
Betting favorite Jordan Spieth is a popular pick amongst bettors ahead of his home state appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
This is the fourth year the course will host the event, and based on the past three years, we can expect plenty of birdies, as the winning score has been 23-under or better.
When it comes to golf betting, bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook are favoring Texas native Spieth. As of Wednesday, Spieth, whose odds have gone from +1400 to +1600, is drawing the most money (9.3%) on the most tickets (10.4%).
Spieth is in the midst of a difficult stretch, with three missed cuts in his last five events and one top-10 finish since early February. It is worth pointing out he’s managing a wrist injury that nearly forced him to withdraw from his last event, the RBC Heritage.
The 30-year-old does have good course history at TPC Craig Ranch, with two top-10s in two appearances, including a solo second in 2022.
Another player who makes his home in Texas, Tom Hoge, is drawing plenty of attention.
Hoge (+2800, down from +4000) is drawing the second-most money (9%) on the second-most tickets (6.3%).
The 34-year-old has three top-20s in his last five starts, including a T12 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Overall, he has seven top-25s in 13 events this season.
Hoge, Spieth and Jake Knapp (+10000) are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
1. Jordan Spieth – 9.3%
2. Tom Hoge – 9%
3. Min Woo Lee – 8.7%
4. Si Woo Kim – 8.1%
5. Byeong Hun An – 5.9%
Tickets
1. Jordan Spieth – 10.4%
2. Tom Hoge – 6.3%
3. Si Woo Kim – 5%
4. Jason Day – 4.9%
5. Jake Knapp – 3.9%
It’s not a surprise to see Si Woo Kim (+1600) getting so much action. He finished T2 in last year’s event and is entering the tournament with five straight top-30s.
Day (+2000) is the defending champion and is coming off a T18 at the RBC Heritage.
