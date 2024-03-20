Action Report: Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman popular picks ahead of Valspar Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
A week after finishing T2 at THE PLAYERS, Brian Harman and Xander Schauffele headline the field, and the betting action, for the Valspar Championship.
The PGA TOUR will wrap up the Florida Swing this week at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort, just outside of Tampa, Florida, and bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook are banking on momentum.
As of Wednesday, Schauffele, who has the best odds at +800, is pulling in the highest handle (19.4%) on the most tickets (11.4%). Meanwhile, Harman (+2000) is drawing the second-most tickets (9.2%) on the third-highest handle (9.2%).
Schauffele has five top-10 finishes in seven events this year, including his runner-up to Scottie Scheffler a week ago. But he is still seeking his first win of 2024. In his only appearance at the Copperhead Course, he finished T12 in 2022.
It’s been a mixed bag for Harman at the Valspar Championship in the past but he did finish T5 in 2022. For 2024, it’s also been a mixed bag, but The Open champion is playing better golf of late, with two straight top-12 finishes.
The Copperhead Course is one of the more difficult tracks on the PGA TOUR, as in the last 10 editions of the tournament, the winning score has been better than 10-under only three times.
Schauffele, Harman and Justin Thomas (+1400) are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
- Xander Schauffele – 19.4%
- Justin Thomas – 10.9%
- Brian Harman – 9.2%
- Sam Burns – 6.9%
- Nick Taylor – 5.5%
Tickets
- Xander Schauffele – 11.4%
- Brian Harman – 9.2%
- Sam Burns – 6.4%
- Justin Thomas – 5.4%
- Jordan Spieth – 5.1%
Thomas is coming off a missed cut at THE PLAYERS but does have a solid record here, with three straight top-13 finishes.
Sam Burns is another popular player, having won the event in 2021 and 2022. He has four top-10s in seven events this season.
Defending champion Taylor Moore (+6600) pulls in 1.3% of the tickets and 2% of the handle.
* Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. 21+ years of age or older to wager. BetMGM is available in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, KS, KY, LA, MA, MI, MS, NJ, NV, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Paid in bonus bets. Bonus bets expire in 7 days from issuance. Minimum deposit required. Excludes Michigan Disassociated Persons. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO, DC, LA, NV, WY, VA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-800-GAMBLER (IN, NJ, PA & WV), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA) or call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call or text the Tennessee REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN) or call 1-888-777-9696 (MS). Sports betting is void where prohibited. Promotional offers not available in Nevada.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.