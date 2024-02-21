Action Report: Tony Finau, Nicolai Højgaard popular plays ahead of Mexico Open at Vidanta
2 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
The PGA Tour will head to Mexico this week for the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
This is the event's third year, but the first time it’s been played in February. The past few years it has been in late April.
Vidanta Vallarta plays close to 7,500 yards and often features windy conditions thanks to the Pacific Ocean. Longer hitters have had an advantage, especially with wide fairways. This, along with past history, is what bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook are favoring ahead of the event.
As of Wednesday, Tony Finau and Nicolai Højgaard are the two most popular players.
Finau, who is +800 to win, is pulling in the most handle (15%) on the most tickets (6.3%). Meanwhile, Højgaard (+1600) is drawing the second-most handle (12.7%) on the second-most tickets (4.9%).
Finau, known for his length, has dominated this event for the last two years. He won last year by three shots and then finished T2 in 2022.
Højgaard is one of the longer hitters on the PGA TOUR. Last year, he averaged 317.7 yards off the tee, fifth on TOUR. He finished T33 here a year ago and is off to a solid start this season, including a runner-up finish at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Last year Finau finished at 23-under, and in 2022, Jon Rahm won at 17-under, so plenty of birdies will be made.
Højgaard, Taylor Pendrith (+2500) and Finau at BetMGM’s biggest liabilities.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
- Tony Finau – 15%
- Nicolai Højgaard – 12.7%
- Taylor Pendrith – 8.3%
- Brandon Wu – 6.4%
- Stephan Jaeger – 4.9%
Tickets
- Tony Finau – 6.3%
- Nicolai Højgaard – 4.9%
- Keith Mitchell – 4.5%
- Taylor Pendrith – 4.5%
- Cameron Champ – 3.8%
Pendrith finished T30 at this event last year and is coming off a T9 finish in his last start at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Wu (+3500) has also enjoyed success at this event, finishing third a year ago after finishing second in the inaugural event in 2022.
