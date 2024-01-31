Action Report: Jordan Spieth popular pick ahead of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

This will be Spieth’s 10th straight year playing in the event, which includes a win in 2017 and three straight top-10 finishes prior to a T63 last year. He’s also coming off a great week in his only start of the season so far at The Sentry when he finished solo third. Another popular play is Patrick Cantlay (+2000), who nearly won this event in 2021 and has finished T11 or better in three straight appearances.