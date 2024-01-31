Action Report: Jordan Spieth popular pick ahead of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
The PGA TOUR’s West Coast Swing continues this week with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where a familiar name is at the top of the ticket count.
Since this is a PGA TOUR Signature Event for the first time, the field is the strongest in tournament history. While some of the top players have opted to skip the event in the past, one player who hasn’t is Jordan Spieth. And likely because of his experience and success, he’s the most popular player ahead of the tournament at the BetMGM online sportsbook.
As of Wednesday, Spieth is pulling in the most handle of any player (15.9%) on the most tickets (9%). He’s seen his odds to win drop from +2000 to +1800.
This will be Spieth’s 10th straight year playing in the event, which includes a win in 2017 and three straight top-10 finishes prior to a T63 last year. He’s also coming off a great week in his only start of the season so far at The Sentry when he finished solo third. Another popular play is Patrick Cantlay (+2000), who nearly won this event in 2021 and has finished T11 or better in three straight appearances.
Jordan Spieth's best shots at AT&T Pebble Beach
While he doesn’t have the experience of Spieth, Justin Thomas (+2500) is another popular play. He’s drawing the third-most tickets (6.9%) on the second-most tickets (5.4%). Thomas is making his tournament debut, but seems to have turned a corner following a poor 2023 season by his standards. He has top-five finishes in each of his last four worldwide starts, including a tie for third at The American Express two weeks ago.
Spieth, Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood (+4000) are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities. Bets have increased on Fleetwood as the weather forecast has come more into focus, with rain and heavy winds expected for the final round. Defending champion Justin Rose (+6600) is only pulling in 0.8% of tickets and 0.4% of handle, while bettors are trending more toward Max Homa (+1600) who has three career top-10 finishes at Pebble Beach and whose six career TOUR wins include four in the state of California.
In secondary markets, Brendon Todd (+250) has attracted action for a Top-20 Finish among the 80-man field. There’s also been lopsided action on Matthew Fitzpatrick (-125) to beat Cameron Young in a head-to-head matchup, with 80% of the action on Fitzpatrick heading into what could be a windy and rainy event. Other notable matchups include Xander Schauffele (-110) to beat Viktor Hovland (80% of handle on Schauffele) and Collin Morikawa (-130) to beat Thomas (70% of handle on Morikawa).
Collin Morikawa on winning before AT&T Pebble Beach
Current Handle & Tickets (as of Wednesday)
Handle
- Jordan Spieth – 15.9%
- Patrick Cantlay – 7.8%
- Justin Thomas – 6.9%
- Max Homa – 6.2%
- Scottie Scheffler – 5.9%
Tickets
- Jordan Spieth – 9%
- Justin Thomas – 5.4%
- Max Homa – 5.4%
- Viktor Hovland – 5.2%
- Patrick Cantlay – 5%
