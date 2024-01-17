Scottie Scheffler dominates betting moves for The American Express
2 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
Nearly one-third of all money bet on The American Express has flown the way of world No. 1 and raging-hot betting favorite Scottie Scheffler.
After two weeks in Hawaii, the PGA TOUR is back in the continental United States and several big-name players are in the field, including Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas.
But when it comes to golf betting, no player is even close to Scheffler.
As of Wednesday at the BetMGM online sportsbook, Scheffler is drawing a massive 31.3% of the handle on 12.6% of the tickets. His odds have dropped to +550 after opening at +650.
The Texan has three top-25 finishes in four appearances at this event, with his best coming in 2020 when he finished third as a TOUR rookie.
A three-course rotation is used for the first 54 holes at PGA WEST’s Pete Dye Stadium Course, the Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club. After a 54-hole cut the final round is exclusively at the Stadium Course.
The American Express has proven to be a birdie fest over the years, with the winning score being 23-under or better in the past five years.
Scheffler is no stranger to making birdies, as he was tied for fourth in birdie average last year (4.41).
Scottie Scheffler on his mindset going into tournament play
Another popular player is J.T. Poston (+2800). He’s drawing the second-most handle (8.4%) on the third-most tickets (6.8%).
In his last five appearances at the event, he has three top-25 finishes, including two top 10s. Poston finished T5 at The Sentry and sixth, via a final-round 61, at the Sony Open in Hawaii over the last two weeks.
Scheffler, Poston and Thomas (+2500) are the biggest liabilities.
Thomas is making his tournament debut and his first start in 2024.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
- Scottie Scheffler – 31.3%
- J.T. Poston – 8.4%
- Tom Kim – 5.4%
- Justin Thomas – 5.2%
- Sungjae Im – 4.7%
Tickets
- Scottie Scheffler – 12.6%
- Justin Thomas – 7.8%
- J.T. Poston – 6.8%
- Xander Schauffele – 5.5%
- Sungjae Im – 5.4%
Kim finished T6 at this event a year ago and has shown the ability to perform well at courses where plenty of birdies will be made.
Im is coming off The Sentry, where he set a record for birdies made at a PGA TOUR event (34), and has made the cut in all five of his appearances at this event, with his worst finish being a T18 a year ago.
* Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. 21+ years of age or older to wager. BetMGM is available in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, KS, KY, LA, MA, MI, MS, NJ, NV, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Paid in bonus bets. Bonus bets expire in 7 days from issuance. Minimum deposit required. Excludes Michigan Disassociated Persons. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO, DC, LA, NV, WY, VA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-800-GAMBLER (IN, NJ, PA & WV), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA) or call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call or text the Tennessee REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN) or call 1-888-777-9696 (MS). Sports betting is void where prohibited. Promotional offers not available in Nevada.