Putting well is key to conquering Port Royal

Tournament favorite Adam Scott (+1600) is an intriguing option as well. After weeks of having favorites priced below +1000 on TOUR, Scott still has some potential value given he’s 16th in SG: Putting this season (third in the field) and has some experience at Port Royal. The Aussie won the Grand Slam of Golf in 2013 out there. While he’s well-rested, Scott is also a proven performer at this time of year, often jumping out in his native Australia off a break and winning or contending back home without lead-in events.