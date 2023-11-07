Putting well is key to conquering Port Royal
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
Roll your rock. Putt the dots off it. Get the ball to go home.
However you want to say it, the key to success at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship is undoubtedly putting. Heading into our fifth installment of the tournament at Port Royal Golf Course on the beautiful island of Bermuda we can at least rely on this metric.
Now this is one of the PGA TOUR tournaments that doesn’t use full ShotLink data, which in turn means we have less to work with when making prognostications. But even with limited data we do know this: Brendon Todd needed just 104 putts to win in 2019. Brian Gay had 106 putts to win in 2020. Lucas Herbert notched up 107 putts in his 2021 victory, as did Seamus Power in 2022.
This equates to about 26.5 putts per round for the four winners in Bermuda. In other words, they were one-putting more than half their greens per round. For context, this season Taylor Montgomery leads the PGA TOUR with an average 27.37 putts per round.
So it bears fruit to pay very close attention to Strokes Gained: Putting when you eyeball the field this week.
This is also a venue where the wind can make a huge difference so any player you feel can handle variable winds will be handy. Of course, this can be hard to know unless you watch more golf than most… but you can look at tournament history for a clue.
What strikes me about the early wind forecast is not the speed – Thursday is predicted to have 6-12 mph wind, Friday 10-20 mph before the weekend sees 12-18 mph with gusts around 25 mph – it is the direction.
Thursday’s winds are due from the north/northwest, Friday switches to southwest, Saturday is different again at west/southwest before Sunday gets another change at north/northeast. If this holds up, it is akin to playing four different golf courses over the four days. You’ll need resilient players in mind.
OUTRIGHTS
With a heavy focus on proven players in Bermuda and proven putters you can’t ignore the pedigree of Brendon Todd (+1800) this week. Todd, the 2019 champion, is also 14th in SG: Putting this season – the second-best of those in the field this week. Add to this the fact he’s coming off a tidy sixth-place finish in Mexico, the second top 10 in his last four starts.
Tournament favorite Adam Scott (+1600) is an intriguing option as well. After weeks of having favorites priced below +1000 on TOUR, Scott still has some potential value given he’s 16th in SG: Putting this season (third in the field) and has some experience at Port Royal. The Aussie won the Grand Slam of Golf in 2013 out there. While he’s well-rested, Scott is also a proven performer at this time of year, often jumping out in his native Australia off a break and winning or contending back home without lead-in events.
PLACE MARKETS
Another Australian you might want to bank on is former champion Lucas Herbert (+400 top 5). A known wind player who can shape the ball in creative ways, Herbert is also a great putter, ranked 30th in SG: Putting this season, or sixth in this field. In the year he won, he led the TOUR in putting.
Last week we saw Erik van Rooyen have a nice little career resurrection moment. This week it could be Alex Noren (+200 top 10) who knocks on the door. The 41-year-old is a 10-time DP World Tour winner but still searching for a PGA TOUR breakthrough, and this week could be it. At 23rd in SG: Putting, fifth in the field and with a T15 prior in Bermuda and a recent T3 in the FedExCup Fall, he is certainly trending.
Staying with the putting trend, you can look to the likes of Justin Lower (+188 top 20) and Peter Malnati (+120 top 40) as plus-money options in the higher place markets. Lower ranks seventh in the field in terms of SG: Putting and has a T8 and T17 prior in Bermuda. Malnati is fourth in the field in SG: Putting and has a T7 and T21 on his Bermuda resume.
LONGSHOTS
Adam Long (+5500 to win; +200 top 20) hit 56-of-56 fairways in Mexico last week, becoming the first player with a 100-percent Driving Accuracy over four rounds in a PGA TOUR event since Brian Claar at the 1992 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Even allowing for the mile-wide fairways in Cabo, clearly he’s hitting the ball half-decent. Add to this the fact he’s 41st on TOUR in SG: Putting and has finished inside the top 35 his last three starts, and he’s intriguing.
What about Brian Gay (+500 top 20, +165 top 40) as a bank-builder option? His four trips to Bermuda read 11-12-1-3.
WILDCARD
I’m prepared to add one more player to the mix who does NOT fit the elite putting metric but who does have current form and tournament history: Taylor Pendrith (+200 top 10) had the 2021 tournament in his hands before letting it slip to Herbert. He also has recent FedExCup Fall results of T15 and T3. The Canadian isn’t known for his putting, but if he makes his fair share, he could be dangerous.
