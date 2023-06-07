Brought to you by
Action Report: Sahith Theegala the popular betting play at RBC Canadian Open
3 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
The youth brigade of Sahith Theegala, Ludvig Aberg and Cameron Young represent the biggest liabilities to the BetMGM online sportsbook heading into the RBC Canadian Open.
Held at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto for the first time, one of the oldest national championships in the world is headlined by two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy.
But when it comes to golf betting, Theegala is the most popular player. As of Wednesday, he’s pulling in the most handle (9.3%) on the most tickets (6.7%).
The 25-year-old is ninth on the PGA TOUR this year in birdie average (4.29), which should help him thrive this week, as it appears a lot of birdies will be made.
Oakdale is a par 72 that plays to 7,264 yards and, by all accounts, should be a relatively easy course by PGA TOUR standards. The three par 5s will be reachable in two shots, and there are a number of short par 4s.
Theegala has played extremely well this season, making 17 straight cuts and 12 top 10 finishes. In addition, he’s one of the better players on TOUR, seeking his first career win. His odds have dropped from +3300 to +2800.
Another popular player is Young (+1500).
The 26-year-old hasn’t been as good as he was last year, but still has six top 25 finishes this season, including a T7 at the Masters.
Young is drawing the fourth-most tickets (5.1%) and tied for the second-most handle (9.1%).
McIlroy (+450) has the best odds in the field and has 6% (second-most) of the tickets and 5.4% (fifth-most) of the handle.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
1. Sahith Theegala – 9.3%
2. Cameron Young – 9.1%
3. Ludvig Aberg – 9.1%
4. Sam Burns – 5.6%
5. Rory McIlroy – 5.4%
Tickets
1. Sahith Theegala – 6.7%
2. Rory McIlroy – 6%
3. Corey Conners – 5.2%
4. Cameron Young – 5.1%
5. Sam Burns – 4.9%
Sam Burns (+1400) is also generating a lot of action ahead of the event. He has two straight top 16 finishes, so he enters in good form.
Former amateur standout Aberg is picking up 9.1% of the handle in his professional debut on TOUR. The Swedish 23-year-old has been elevated to the TOUR via the PGA TOUR University program after a celebrated career at Texas Tech.
PGA pro Michael Block (+50000), the people’s champion from the PGA Championship, is in the field on a sponsor’s exemption and is pulling in 0.6% of the tickets and 0.1% of the handle.
